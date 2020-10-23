WESTERLY — Voters have a choice between incumbent Sam Azzinaro, who was first elected in 2008, and a young political newcomer, Timothy McLaughlin, when they decide on who should represent the state's 37th House District.
Azzinaro, a Democrat, is chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and a member of its Committee on Health, Education and Welfare, Committee on Rules, and its Committee on Special Legislation. McLaughlin, hopes to graduate from Bryant University in May with a degree in politics and law. He is running as an independent candidate.
"I've been involved for 30 years. I've been a public servant. That's how I see it. I like to help people," Azzinaro said.
A former National Guardsmen and member of the Army Reserve, Azzinaro entered politics as a member of the Westerly Town Council. As a state legislator, he pushed for a state law that requires the state Division of Motor Vehicles to be open in Westerly at least one day per week and he helped establish driver tests at the DMV's Wakefield branch to save locals a longer trip to be tested. He also played an instrumental role in establishment of the Westerly Education Center, a facility that provides worker training for Electric Boat and other companies and industries.
"That's been a big plus for everybody. People are getting training for good paying jobs," Azzinaro said.
He also helped implement the phaseout of the state motor vehicle tax and helped recalculate, to Westerly's benefit, the formula used for determining state education aid to towns and cities.
If reelected, Azzinaro said he would focus on the state's economy and job creation and taking on the state's yawning budget deficit, a gap that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If the federal government does not provide a stimulus or some relief to the states, we are going to be in serious trouble with having to cut a lot of things rather than raise taxes. I'm hoping to say 'no' to raising taxes, but we may have to," Azzinaro said.
Both candidates were asked to discuss two issues that have been before the Town Council in recent weeks — rights of way to the shoreline and Westerly State Airport.
"My dad was a state representative in the '50s, and I remember the rights of way issue being brought up then," Azzinaro said.
One problem, Azzinaro said, involves property owners taking steps to keep the public off the public trust portion of the shoreline by changing the description of property bounds in their deeds.
"It used to be that most of the properties on Atlantic Avenue ended at the dunes but then people changed their deeds," Azzinaro said, adding that he would support efforts by the state Attorney General to ensure access to the shoreline.
Azzinaro called for "common sense" solutions to the problem of trees growing into airspace near the airport. The Town Council recently decided not to support a proposed bill that opponents say would have given the Rhode Island Airport Corporation greater authority to clear obstacles off airport property. Azzinaro said he would take a close look at the bill if it makes it to the House from the state Senate.
For those who question his qualifications, McLaughlin pointed to knowledge he gained through his studies and a statehouse internship.
"I want to be an inspiration for other young people to get involved, and for those who say I'm too young or inexperienced, I say, 'Everybody has to start somewhere,'" McLaughlin said.
If elected, McLaughlin said, he hoped to work to improve public education in the state. Public schools, he said, must do a better job of preparing students for the workforce. High school students, he said, should have more independence to choose a specific course of study.
McLaughlin said he also hopes to work on climate change and getting the state in better position to sustain predicted environmental change. A proposed statewide ban on plastic bags might be advisable, McLaughlin said, as long as businesses are given time to prepare for the ban.
If cuts to staffing of state agencies is necessary to address the budget deficit, McLaughlin said, he would call for agency managers to take pay cuts.
"The managers should understand the pain of the layoffs and cuts," he said.
He also called for consolidation of some state agencies as a means to reduce costs. State aid for education and tuition for community college should not be cut, McLaughlin said. The state might have to consider issuing bonds to address the deficit, he added.
McLaughlin praised Gov. Gina Raimondo's early response to the pandemic.
"I'm proud of the early response and getting the cases down. We were wearing masks early and had a very aggressive testing front," he said.
Additional testing will help reduce community spread of the virus, he said. McLaughlin said he was also worried about how the state will handle the traditional shopping season that embarks after Thanksgiving.
"I hope she is planning what to do for Black Friday," said McLaughlin, who works part time in retail.
As a member of the municipal Economic Development Commission, McLaughlin said he is well attuned to the important role the airport plays in the town. Like Azzinaro, he called for a balance between the rights of property owners and the commercial and safety role of the airport.
Concerning rights of way to the shoreline, McLaughlin said a solution that respects property owners' rights and the state Constitution's guarantee of access must be found.
McLaughlin said he planned to vote in favor of removing "and Providence Plantations" from the state name.
"It has a negative connotation. It's not white-washing history by changing the name. Instead, it's a move toward change and flipping to a new chapter. There is a reckoning happening across the country, and this is part of that discussion," McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said he is considering attending law school in the future but probably not immediately after his undergraduate studies. He said is confident he will have time to devote to his duties as a state representative if he is elected.
