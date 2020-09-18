WESTERLY — Residents of Avondale are hopeful town officials will hear their plea and approve the installation of speed-deterrence devices on Avondale Road.
Speeding has been a problem on the road for years, residents said Monday during a meeting of the Town Council.
"I have noticed increased traffic and speeding and been increasingly concerned about public safety," said John Thompson, who has lived on the road since 1984.
Village residents are proposing the installation of three speed humps on the road. The devices differ from speed bumps in that they can be removed and are wider than speed bumps. The additional width makes the humps less likely to damage vehicles than speed bumps, residents said.
Thompson, president of the Avondale Homeowners Association, said the organization has spoken with town officials about its concerns but has not succeeded in convincing them to try speed humps. The association represents more than 90 property owners.
"There's been resistance because of the view of if you do it for them you've got do it for everybody," Thompson said.
Concerns about costs and road maintenance have also been raised, Thompson said.
Kirk Materne, a resident of Avondale Road, said he had showed a speed hump to town officials. "It's like a pillow," Materne said, going on to ask for a test period during which speed humps would be installed and in use next spring and summer.
The residents pushing for the speed humps have agreed to "indemnify" the town for costs associated with damage to the road that might be caused by the humps. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney noted that the town would remain liable for damage to vehicles or potential injuries.
Rooney said he and Town Engineer Kyle Zalaski had visited the Avondale neighborhood and inspected the area. Rooney said he has received several similar requests from residents of other neighborhoods during the two years he has served as town manager in Westerly. The subject also came up in other communities he has worked in, Rooney said.
"Speed bumps do work but they cause potential damage to vehicles," Rooney said.
Allowing speed-deterrence devices in one neighborhood could start a trend "because if you say 'yes' to this it's going to be very hard to say 'no' to other neighborhoods," Rooney said.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said his department has tried to help the residents of Avondale, for years, by putting up additional traffic control signs. He noted that roads in the village are quite narrow.
Several members of the Town Council said they favored trying speed humps. Councilor Sharon Ahern, who formerly worked for the town as chief of staff, said other efforts to address safety concerns in the village have come up short.
"I think that we should give them the opportunity to try it and if it doesn’t work out it's a wash," Ahern said. She also advocated using a "case-by-case" approach to requests for similar assistance from other neighborhoods in the town.
Councilor Karen Cioffi agreed. "They have a problem down there. Why not try to help them?" Cioffi said.
Council President Christopher Duhamel also said he favored trying the speed hump approach. Councilors Casell Cooke Jr. and Suzanne Giorno also endorsed the plan.
Councilor William Aiello said he could relate to the concerns about speeding but said he was concerned about the town being liable for the cost of damage to vehicles and potential injuries.
