STONINGTON — While sitting in class during a mental health unit earlier this school year, Stonington High School sophomore Carissa Church realized that there were plenty of statistics regarding those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder but no stories to help others understand what those with the condition are going through.
Living with PTSD herself, a condition that she has in common with her father and Stonington Public Schools substitute teacher Frank Church, she was frustrated by the lack of relatable life experiences. So the 15-year-old Pawcatuck resident picked up a pen and her art supplies and authored “Karina Kitten’s Life Rewritten: A Battle with PTSD.”
“I was diagnosed when I was 8, and while we had talked about it in classes, it was always just the statistics about how many people had it. There was nothing to tell people what it was like living with it,” she said. “I just wanted to do something to share my own point of view and try and help others realize they aren’t alone.”
The book didn’t just earn Church a passing grade. Over the past several months, a partnership with West Vine Street School teacher Sheila Adams has propelled the class assignment into the early stages of a possible career as an author.
“Karina Kitten’s Life Rewritten” has already sold approximately 100 copies following the recent printing of a first edition through Leaning Rock Press, a book publisher headquartered in Gales Ferry. The book will also soon be available for sale on popular online markets including through Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes and Noble.
The story itself centers around Carissa’s own life and the experiences that both she and her father had with PTSD.
A U.S. Army veteran who served as a specialist and combat engineer, Frank Church suffered a traumatic brain injury in 1997 while on a tour of duty in Kuwait. The injury left him with several issues, including blurry eyesight, tingling and memory impairment, but doctors were not initially able to determine the exact cause.
Church said he finally got his answer following a scary experience in 2013 in which he experienced a seizure and was hospitalized for a week, ultimately leading to his diagnosis.
The struggle also had an impact on Carissa, who was diagnosed at an early age with a rare condition known as speech apraxia that impacted her ability to communicate, suffered severe anxiety and became withdrawn socially before doctors eventually diagnosed her with PTSD as well.
“It’s really hard to explain what it is like … even my friends only really know parts of it,” she said. “I really wanted to find a way to connect the facts about PTSD with what is going on inside someone who has it to try and make the challenges really click.”
Even with a book in hand, however, the Church family said publishing it was a concept that actually started as a joking challenge when Frank, who was listening to his daughter talk about her project, told her, “Maybe you should publish it.”
He said Carissa turned back to him with a smile and immediately replied, “Maybe I will.”
“It wasn’t until later that night, when we were sitting as a family, that we really talked about and realized this was a realistic possibility,” Frank Church said. “From there, everything just happened so fast.”
Carissa’s mother, Stonington Public Schools paraprofessional Rebecca Church, said she was able to reach out to Adams, a published children’s author who taught Carissa in fifth grade, and Adams offered any help she could provide.
After reading Carissa’s story, she put the Church family in touch with her publisher. The rest, as they say, is now in the books.
“We couldn’t be more proud of her,” Rebecca Church said. “This has shown us, and shown many people, that you really can do anything if you put your mind to it.
“This book will be a good tool for teachers as well," she added. "Working with students regularly, they never want to hear ‘when I was a kid.’ Now they have something they can relate to, an informative story written by someone their own age.”
With her first official book about ready to hit the digital shelves, Carissa said this week that she is hopeful the stories of Karina Kitten will become part of an ongoing book series designed to increase awareness on a variety of issues.
She said future topics for a series, which would all center around Karina, include living with a condition such as speech apraxia, handling issues with bullying and dealing with the loss of a pet.
It’ll certainly be a challenge for Church, who will need to balance an already busy schedule to produce the stories. In addition to the newfound interest in writing, Church is an honors student, softball player for Stonington High and the Coventry travel team, rides horses competitively, volunteers with Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services (V.E.T.S.) and is part of both the French National Honor Society and Alliance for Acceptance Club. But she said she is confident she can handle it.
The ambitions aren’t about making money and becoming famous, Carissa said, but rather a way of sharing her experiences — and getting others to feel comfortable discussing their own — in the hopes that she can make a positive difference and help others to not feel so alone.
“I want to help others understand that no matter what it is, there is someone out there that knows what you are going through,” she said.
Copies of the book are available in both hardcover and softcover, and can be purchased direct at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-3p2IN5QgJ53QE0GI1j1ttss2ZcsfaXXReczEd4pbBE/edit.
