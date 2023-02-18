WESTERLY — The balances for Westerly’s schools and general government funds each increased by more than $1 million in the previous fiscal year, the audit for the town shows.
The general fund balance increased by $1.2 million, James Wilkinson of Providence-based Marcum LLP said.
The total unassigned fund balance for Westerly was $16.5 million, just under 17% of the operating budget for 2022-23.
“It’s on the high end of the range,” of working capital, Wilkinson said. “Most rating agencies look for a target of 8 to 16%, one to two months of working capital in that ‘rainy day fund.’”
The education fund balance is up by more than $1.6 million.
“None of that is unassigned; it’s all been committed to educational programs,” Wilkinson said.
At the end of the fiscal year, the schools had $6.6 million in the general fund, all earmarked. That earmarked education money also can act as a reserve and be assigned as needed by the schools, Wilkinson said.
“A lot of our school department audit clients have much less in fund balance for the school departments, it either reverts back to the town or spending has been increased to schools. Westerly had a nice increase this past year,” he said.
The total fund balance for Westerly has steadily increased in each of the past five years, 2018-2022.
“The trend is definitely in a healthy direction,” Wilkinson said.
Total revenue was above budget by $2.7 million, with the bulk of the money coming from property taxes.
“That has been consistent across our communities with the amount of refinancings that were done that fiscal year — a lot of tax payments were brought up to current,” Wilkinson said.
The town’s expenditures were slightly over appropriated amounts, at $1.3 million, and Westerly had a surplus of $1.18 million at the end of the fiscal year.
Marcum didn’t note any structural deficiencies or weaknesses in controls in Westerly’s budgeting process.
“The variances were largely one-time items or changes in costs,” Wilkinson said.
Expenditures by the schools were $1.4 million less than what was budgeted. Most of the savings came in salaries and employee benefits, Wilkinson noted.
The town’s “business-type” activities, which are funded by user fees and include water, sewer and transfer station funds, each ended their year in a positive position.
“There was no inter-fund borrowings needed to prop up or subsidize those funds,” Wilkinson said.
The town’s police pension plan was 71% funded at the end of June, down from 87% the previous year, a significant decline.
“It’s really a turnaround of some positive investment results in fiscal 2021 and the correction in the market that everyone suffered in '22,” Wilkinson said.
Benchmarks call pensions funded at 80% and above a “very healthy” range, and private pension plans at 70% would still be considered healthy, Wilkinson said. As long as required contributions are made in a timely manner the plan will be solvent, he said.
The town had a $17 million police pension liability as of July 1, 2022, and $10.3 million in other post-employment benefits.
While full funding of benefits is highly recommended, Marcum noted in its report, it’s not required by law or accounting standards.
The other post employment benefits were 38% funded in 2022 compared to 43% the previous year.
Marcum has spent about 800 hours in total conducting Westerly’s audit, Wilkinson said.
