RICHMOND — When attorneys for Democrat Jessica Purcell and Republican Clay Johnson present their arguments before the court this month, the central question will be whether the Richmond Town Council overstepped its authority by using only the Chariho Act in appointing Johnson to a vacant seat on the Chariho School Committee.
In judicial briefs filed last week in Rhode Island Supreme Court, both parties remained steadfast that they are the rightful representative from Richmond to serve on the Chariho School Committee. While Purcell believes the Richmond Town Council erred in disregarding conditions set forth in the Richmond Town Charter, Johnson and his attorneys have maintained the council did nothing wrong because the Chariho Act supersedes the town charter and all conditions of the act were adhered to.
A judge will ultimately make the final decision after Purcell, represented by Attorney Jeffrey Levy, and Johnson, represented by Town Attorney Joseph Larisa Jr., make their full arguments before the court on April 13. Court officials said decisions in the case would not likely be returned until a few weeks after the full arguments are heard.
“It is simple in mind, they should be adhering to the Chariho Act and town charter both together. There is no conflict and not doing so is unfair to me and to the voters of Richmond,” Purcell said in a phone interview.
Purcell and Johnson had each filed dueling lawsuits with the Supreme Court in mid-January following the appointment of Johnson to the Chariho School Committee by the Richmond Town Council on Jan. 19 by a 3-2 vote. Councilwoman Samantha Wilcox and Rich Nassaney opposed Johnson’s appointment and said it should have gone to the next-highest vote-getter in town, as dictated by recently approved changes to the Richmond Town Charter.
In November, Purcell finished 28 votes behind Republican Kathryn Colansante for the second and final open Richmond seat on the School Committee.
Under the Chariho Act, the state law governing School Committee responsibilities and district operations, when there is a vacancy on the committee it is up to the respective town council to select a replacement. A 2008 charter revision approved by voters requires that the council “appoint the unelected candidate who received the greatest number of votes for that office in the most recent general or special election.”
Within the brief filed on behalf of Purcell, Levy argues that there is evidence to support that conditions would have allowed for the appointment of Purcell to the Chariho School Committee as the next-highest vote-getter, and that if done there would have been no conflict of any kind between the Chariho Act and town charter, satisfying the requirements of both.
By appointing their chosen candidate instead — Purcell said Johnson had chosen not to run for School Committee in November, which several Republicans said was done to avoid a need for a primary election — Levy argues that the council knowingly ignored its responsibilities set forth by the 2008 amendments. He further argues that if there is any conflict here, then as the newest and latest revision lies within the charter, that should supersede the appointment requirement within the act itself.
“While there can be no doubt that the Council’s decision to ignore the Charter and appoint Johnson to the School Committee was politically motivated, this case is about the process, not the outcome,” Levy writes. “The Council is bound by the law and cannot simply pick and choose the law it prefers to follow to achieve a desired result. There is more than one reasonable way to fill a vacancy on the School Committee, and it is not for this Court or the Council to decide which one is preferable.”
In their own brief, Larisa argues on behalf on Johnson that the Chariho Act directly grants expressed permission for the Richmond Town Charter to select their replacement, and that it is the court’s responsibility as a matter of law to determine whether the provisions of the Chariho Act should supersede language in the charter.
The brief, which was part of a 30-page filing, and that the conditions of Article 8, Section 1 of Richmond’s charter and Rhode Island Public Law, Chapter 12, Section 2, “expressly and explicitly declined to supersede the Council’s vacancy filling power contained in the Chariho Act.”
“Petitioner Purcell has not and cannot prove clear legal right to the office of member of School Committee held by Johnson, the quo warranto petition must be declined and dismissed,” Larisa wrote.
Johnson, who has previously said he believes the purpose of this lawsuit by his opponent is to disrupt efforts to see school expenditures reduced, did not comment on the case itself when contacted for comment.
"I recognize that there is a lot of interest in the legal story. The bigger story is about the people,” Johnson said. “Families are being chased out of the district because millions more taxpayer dollars are being spent on hundreds of fewer students. I will continue to speak to this concern."
Purcell argued that, if such a goal was the case, Johnson should have had more involvement in the development of this year’s school budget. Johnson was the only member absent on March 14 when the committee passed its proposed budget.
In a reply brief filed with the court on March 23, Levy also questions the track of Larisa’s argument and expressed concern that even the brief filed continues to attempt to override established law.
“There is no path through Rhode Island law and the canons of statutory interpretation to the result that Johnson and Richmond seek,” Levy said in the reply. “The Respondents have taken an excursion down a different path, and the Court should not follow them.”
