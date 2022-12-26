RICHMOND — Lynn Thompson knew exactly what to do with the abundance of pine cones she spied lying all over Switch Road one morning on her drive to work.
Thompson, the library director at the Clark Memorial Library in Carolina, stopped, gathered them up and brought them to the library, a small, tidy building tucked away on Pinehurst Drive, just off Route 112.
After all, no matter how many changes may occur in the modern, sophisticated, hi-tech libraries of the 21st century, some things remain constant in small town libraries, and that's the personal, hometown touch offered by the familiar faces of local librarians.
Thompson knew the pine cones — a true windfall — could be used in one of the popular "Grab and Go" craft kits the library prepares for patrons each month.
While Thompson has certainly seen some changes at the library over the years — mostly in the realm of technology — interest in the craft bags has remained steady, she said on a recent afternoon, as she sat in a small office with Leonora "Lea" Van Hook, the library's circulation director.
"We try to be creative and not spend a lot of money," said Thompson, who has worked at the library for the last 23 years. "The craft kits are very popular, and Chamoni makes a different one each month."
Chamoni is Chamoni Mossa-Simone, who has served as the children's program director at the library for the last nine years. She too, has gathered her share of pine cones.
"We all kind of share the duties," Mossa-Simone said with a chuckle one morning last week as she explained that the pine cones were used in the Grab and Go birdfeeder kits offered earlier this year. In November, the kits for the Oreo cookie turkeys were so adorable, one family used them on their Thanksgiving dinner table, Thompson said. December's "Do it yourself Free Gingerbread House Craft Kits" were so popular only one white bag remained the week before Christmas.
Mossa-Simone, who also oversees the Friday morning children's Story Hour — and offers occasional STEM and STEAM classes for older children along with some cooking classes — said attendance at the weekly storytelling session — a mainstay program that has now seen generations of family participation — has been averaging between two and six children.
"Ever since COVID, things have been different," she said. "It hasn't quite picked up to where we were before."
Like most libraries — large or small — the biggest changes at the Clark Memorial Library over the years have come about due to advanced technology and the internet.
"Technology has made the biggest difference," said Johanna Wolke, the library's assistant director who has been working at the library since it moved from Shannock in 1983. "Oh my gosh, computers and technology."
Van Hook, who has worked at the library for 30 years, recalled, with humor, the early days of modern technology when she taught classes on email and email use.
"These days everybody has a phone," she said with a laugh.
Aside from picking up craft bags, attending story hour, checking out and returning books, patrons mostly come in to the library to use the printer.
"Usually when their printers are broken," Van Hook said.
"Or out of ink," added Thomspon.
As always, the Clark Memorial Library staff of seven part-time employees work together to tend to the needs of patrons of all ages.
Dylaney Cianci, 23, who works at the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and is studying for her master's degree in library science at the University of Rhode Island, has been a fixture at Clark Memorial since she was a 10-year-old.
"We hired her when she was in high school, and now she's in library school," said Thompson. "She does a little of everything."
"I'm the knees and the back here," Cianci said with a laugh as she set to work opening and moving boxes.
"She's also great with readers and making suggestions," Thompson said.
Cianci has also agreed to intern at the archives of the Richmond Historical Society, which are housed on the library's second floor, said Alton resident Kristen Chambers, the president of the society who also serves on the library's board of trustees.
"She will be of inestimable help in digitizing and cataloging our holdings," Chambers wrote in the society's September 2022 newsletter, which also featured a story about longtime librarian Eva Cheney Hinchliffe, who was born in 1885, lived in Kenyon and was the librarian of the Clark Memorial Library when it was located in Shannock.
"We have a great library," said Chambers, noting that the library has been serving as a community hub since it was founded at Carmichael Mills in Shannock in 1881 as the Shannock Free Library.
"The mill burned down in 1884," said Chambers, adding that the one building that remained was the building that housed the library. The library reopened in another spot in Clarks Mills with a new name, she said, "The Women's Christian Temperance Union."
"I found that interesting," said Chambers, adding that post World War I, the name changed again.
In 1928, the library was renamed Clark's Mills Free Library, and then in 1954, it was renamed once more, in honor of longtime Librarian Harriet Clark, who was killed — along with several family members — during the 1938 hurricane.
In October 1983, the library moved from Shannock to its new building on Pinehurst Drive and was officially dedicated by the late Sen. Claiborne Pell.
Chambers, whose two adult children attended the library's "Story Hour with Mrs. Moone" when they were youngsters, said the library's genealogy group, run by Thompson, the library director, and held every Thursday from 6-7 p.m., has finally returned to pre-COVID regularity.
"Lynn does an excellent job," Chambers said, noting that everyone is welcome to come in with their genealogy questions.
A Facebook post about the Clark Memorial Library Group says people who "are searching for something in your family tree, or just like socializing with fellow genealogy enthusiasts, you are welcome to drop in!"
Chambers said her children spent quite a bit of time at the library when they were young.
One day, she said, her now adult daughter, Kate, came home from a visit to the library with an announcement: She wanted to be a librarian when she grew up.
And with little Kate's childhood perception, who wouldn't want to be a librarian at Clark Memorial Library?
"They get to read books and drink tea all day," she told her mother.
