RICHMOND — An Ashaway man died early Saturday morning after the car he was driving veered off a local roadway and hit a tree before coming to rest on Interstate 95.
According to Rhode Island State Police, troopers from the Hope Valley barracks and members of Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department responded at about 3 a.m. Saturday to a one-vehicle crash that was reported on I-95 North.
A preliminary investigation found that Kyle Lamphere, 30, of Ashaway, was traveling south on Route 3 in Richmond in a Hyundai when he lost control of his vehicle, according to a news release. The vehicle, whose year and model were not reported by police, veered right off Route 3 and traveled up an embankment before entering the wood line and hitting a tree. The collision caused the car to roll over and come to rest partially in the right-hand travel lane on I-95 North.
A more precise location for the accident was not provided by police.
Lamphere, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene by Hope Valley Rescue personnel.
No other details were released Saturday.
— Sun staff
