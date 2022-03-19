HOPKINTON — For the past decade, the Ashaway Ambulance Association Inc. has struggled to make ends meet.
The agency has continued to maintain operations despite annual financial challenges that include reductions in insurance payments and ever-increasing operational costs, while also battling dwindling volunteer ranks and restrictive licensing requirements. The COVID-19 pandemic only added further strain, with increases in call volumes and volunteer expectations.
Officials said last week that if something isn’t done to resolve the ongoing issues soon, it could very well mean the end of the community’s volunteer ambulance service — a result that would certainly not bode well for aging residents in the community.
“We are about a year away from not having enough money to continue,” said Robert Greene, a member of the agency’s EMS Committee. “We are beginning an effort to try and educate the public and help them understand what the challenges are. If in the end the residents decide they don’t want the ambulance service, then that would be their choice to make, but I don’t think anyone wants it to come down to that.”
The EMS Committee opened its doors last week to State Sen. Elaine Morgan and to town council members, including Chairman Stephen Moffitt Jr., Vice Chairwoman Sharon Davis and Councilman Michael Geary, in an effort to open dialogue and develop an array of solutions to address concerns over finances and staffing.
It was the first time that the committee has garnered that much attention, EMS Committee Chairman Michael Octeau said Wednesday, and he hopes it will lead to more communitywide involvement in developing a long-term solution.
The struggles with finances and increasing concerns over a lack of volunteers as well as growing difficulties with both recruitment and retention are part of a national trend, and Ashaway has certainly been no exception.
Over the past 10 to 15 years, Octeau and Ashaway Ambulance Association Treasurer Eric Perrin said the organization has managed to persevere through a variety of industry changes. Growing expenses for training and equipment, paired with a lack of support from the state and insurance industry, have proved to be crippling for organizations.
Over the course of 2021, operational expenses for the association reached $260,400 with salaries for paid workers, mechanical and equipment costs, energy costs and other needs. Despite receiving $50,000 grants from the Hopkinton Town Council and Ashaway Volunteer Fire Department — the ambulance association is considered a private, nonprofit organization and operates separately from the fire company — and smaller grants from the state and State Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, Perrin said the organization still found itself $33,000 short in revenues necessary to make up the difference.
Making matters worse, Octeau and committee member Michael Williams each said the insurance company’s restrictions on payments leave these companies fronting the bill for responses. In fact, they said in the previous year the association billed out for more than $776,000 in services provided but received just $113,250.26 in overall compensation.
“Insurances like Medicare and Medicaid will only pay so much out in these cases, and it isn’t enough to manage the costs associated with our responses,” Octeau said. Based on insurance payments, he said Ashaway received an average of $365 per call.
Council members said they could consider a slight increase in grant money, possibly adding $10,000, but noted that the entire town could not simply front the bill for services in a specific fire district. Moffitt noted that if the association received even a slight percentage more in billing payments, it would make all the difference.
“This is something the state has to address — the insurance industry is becoming a problem,” Moffitt said. “$600,000 is an incredible deficit to try and replace. If the association received 80% or that or even 50% of that, would we even be having this discussion?”
Further complicating matters in recent years have been equipment costs, Perrin added. The agency is currently operating using a 2011 truck, with a 2005 as backup, and both have reached ages where they are subject to failures. They would need to be sent out to a licensed dealership for repair.
Luck has not been kind in recent years, with those costs amounting to $33,000 in 2020 and another $13,000 in 2021.
“Each year, we had $5,000 to start with in the budget. These types of expenses are hard to absorb,” Perrin said.
Octeau and Williams each said staffing has also been an issue, and payroll measures necessary to assure daytime staffing in the bedroom community has made it difficult to adjust. The association currently has paid crew members daytimes, when many residents are at work and volunteers are not as available, but even night shifts have been difficult to staff.
Over the past decade, volunteer training requirements have skyrocketed, out-of-pocket costs have risen and time commitments have become far more cumbersome. Ranks have now fallen to under 10 active volunteers for the ambulance service, compared to more than two dozen who may have been available 20 years ago.
“In the old days, there weren’t the same requirements with (decontamination) of the ambulance, then (decontamination) of themselves and then the paperwork that has to be submitted within two hours,” Williams said. “Once upon a time, it took 30 minutes to respond and a call was done, but now that whole process is four hours. Most people don’t have that kind of time.”
The number of calls has also increased. The agency responded to 600 medicals last year, including 158 that required mutual aid and 83 trips to provide mutual aid. Around the region, many other organizations also saw record highs with mutual aid partners Hope Valley Ambulance responding to 1,540 calls, Charlestown responding to 1,368 calls and North Stonington Ambulance responding to 800 calls.
“If there were to be an issue where Ashaway Ambulance was no longer available, there would be no guarantee how long a response could take,” Williams said. “I don’t want to be an alarmist and am not one to make a fuss, but if we did consider closing then we would need to tell residents that, in an emergency, there is just no telling when an ambulance might be on its way.”
Williams said he is still hopeful it would never come to that.
Davis suggested that the association consider a merger with the fire district, but officials warned that it would take time since the association is currently a private company. It would also require the approval of the fire district and could potentially have a negative impact on volunteer ranks.
Octeau said he understands community frustrations, but noted that for many of the community’s firefighters there is a pride in being part of a long-term volunteer fire department. It isn’t about territorial issues as much as it is impact.
“For many of these guys, you hear them say all the time how proud they are to be from an all-volunteer fire department," Octeau said. "If we merge with paid EMS then we are no longer a volunteer agency and we are no longer a fire department. There is an identity issue.”
Williams said he does see that as a likely viable long-term solution, but encouraged town officials to return in the coming months and invited the public to take part in the committee’s next meeting on April 20. He said the goal is simply to engage residents and to come up with a viable solution to be presented before the district at the annual meeting in June.
“Something needs to be done. It’s long overdue and that’s why we are here,” Williams said.
