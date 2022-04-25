NORTH STONINGTON — When the annual budget heads before the voters at referendum in mid-May, residents will also be asked to determine whether to use federal funds for demolition at the North Stonington Education Center and consider a change to improve efficiencies for the town's recreation department.
Now officials are looking at ways to enhance attendance at the annual financial town meeting, a necessary first step in educating the public before voters are left to decide the fate of questions using complicated legal terms.
Members of the North Stonington Board of Selectmen last week unanimously approved a compromise plan to send four questions to referendum on May 16, rather than requiring advance registration for those who hoped to attend online. The change is designed to enhance public participation, making it easier for residents to voice their opinions and avoid measures such as advance registration that could leave some hoping to attend online left on the outside looking in.
"By limiting the scope of who can participate and requiring people to preregister, I'm concerned that we are limiting the ability of some to participate," Selectman Brett Mastroianni said. "I think limiting people’s access is wrong. I think we are violating open meetings if we allow a hybrid and decide we are just going to cut people off."
The conversation came as members met last week in order to set the town's annual financial town meeting. In North Stonington, voters have traditionally approved measures at town meeting for certain appropriations and spending, while the town's general annual budget is sent to referendum.
Mastroianni, a Republican, noted that the town had moved to online-only meetings during the pandemic, and a shift last year, as vaccinations allowed more opportunity for in-person meetings, let the town begin broadcasting live meetings to provide both in-person and online options for those who wanted to attend.
In an age where technology will only continue to advance, Mastroianni argued that leaving the town meeting to advance registration or in-person attendance only for those planning to vote isn't doing enough to assure full government transparency and promote community participation.
Mastroianni had initially proposed an open meeting with no registration requirements — he had acknowledged that to vote, there would need to be a way to verify the identities of those coming once a meeting starts — but agreed to the compromise when First Selectman Robert Carlson proposed it as an alternative option to figuring out voter-registration issues mid-meeting.
Both Carlson and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter said they were all for making adjustments to improve turnout and participation, but were hesitant to allow the in-meeting registration or any other change in process that could leave anyone feeling unheard. He said the real purpose of a change should be to make it easier to both verify voters and allow eligible residents to take part in the process.
"Whether the questions fail or don't, this gives a lot more people a voice," Carlson said. "It is our job to get the information out there or to answer questions as needed."
Carlson and Porter expressed a need to move forward in educating the public with the changes, especially with questions that could shape the town's future. Porter said residents could be confused about the legality of using $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for demolition, which officials explained is allowed since the town has decided to designate the funds to offset lost revenues in accordance with U.S. Department of Treasury guidelines.
Porter was more concerned about the fourth question, however. The question asks, "Shall the Town of North Stonington approve an ordinance creating a municipal park and recreation capital and non-recurring expense fund and amend the existing ordinance Recreation Commission Section 14-1 (c) and for the Town Clerk to be allowed to publish an abbreviated version of the legal ad regarding the Notice of Passage of these ordinances?"
"I hate to even say this, but Question 4 is very confusing," Porter said. "At the very least, we need to do more to encourage participation at the town meeting so people can understand what is coming up on the town's referendum."
Porter noted that although the question includes "creating a fund," it is an administrative adjustment to improve financial processes and transparency. Porter said it is important that the public understands that this is not an allocation of funds itself.
"We need to make sure we are doing this right so that the public understands what it is they are voting for," she said.
Annual budget proposal
When residents do eventually get to have their say during the referendum on May 16, they will also be asked to consider approving a $21.64 million combined general government, education and capital improvement budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, a proposal that, if approved, would include $555,602 in additional spending.
The proposed budget, which was approved on March 30 by the Board of Finance following a 4-2 vote, includes $14.53 million for education, $5.32 million for general government and $408,655 for capital improvements. An additional $1.38 million remains allocated for debt liabilities, unchanged from the previous year.
Overall, the budget carries a 2.64% increase in spending compared to the current budget, including an additional 1.74% for education and 2.72% for general government. Capital improvements would represent a 68.34% increase over the current fiscal year, but still remains $96,000 lower than what was funded in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
For more details on the proposed budget including documents or for information of the May 2 town meeting, visit the town's website at https://www.northstoningtonct.gov/home/pages/may-2-2022-annual-townbudget-meeting.
