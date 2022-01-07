STONINGTON — Situated along Al Harvey Road in the northwest section of Stonington, 224 acres of undeveloped forestland offers an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to enjoy a hike along nature trails and take in the beauty of southern New England. An ongoing effort between local and national agencies hopes to preserve those opportunities for years to come.
The Trust for Public Land, or TPL, a national nonprofit conservation organization focused on open space preservation, is in the midst of a property appraisal effort that will be completed in the coming weeks after committing last year to purchasing the property for $1.1 million. The appraisal process is a necessary part of an effort that would see the property eventually turned over to the town, Avalonia Land Conservancy and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for ongoing care and maintenance.
If successful, the conservation effort would secure a gateway piece connecting two greenways that provides considerable continuity in open space for the community, Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said in a recent interview.
“It was brought to our attention a little over a year ago that this property was going to be available,” Chesebnrough said. “We have made open space and conservation a priority over the past few years, and this is an important piece in helping to preserve our rural character now and into the future.”
It is still early in the process, which will require both state and federal review as a result of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife involvement, Chesebrough said. But the project appears poised to move forward in the coming weeks once the appraisal process is complete.
Under a tentative plan developed by TPL as part of the acquisition, the nonprofit plans to partner with Avalonia for ownership and maintenance of 120 acres of open space. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would take ownership of another 102 acres on the northern portion of the parcel that would be incorporated as part of the Great Thicket National Wildlife Refuge.
“Trails traverse both properties, and both entities prioritize conservation and public access for residents and visitors alike,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a press release.
Once appraisals are completed, the agency said it would still need to conduct its own pre-acquisition compatibility survey to determine appropriate future uses, including hunting, wildlife observations, photography, fishing and environmental education. The service has previously purchased land in North Stonington and the northern portion of the Al Harvey Road property would provide continuity, the service said.
Chesebrough said some uses, specifically hunting, remain controversial and have been presented as a concern by neighbors. She said that she hopes those with concerns will be an active part of the public comment period and would be addressed before any final plan is approved.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will consider all options for property use, which is their responsibility, so that is an aspect of the project that will still need to be discussed,” she said.
Chesebrough said she sees the acquisition as a solid one for the town’s future since it would provide new outdoor activities when demand for such recreational opportunities has never been higher. She said with COVID-19 concerns, even tourists and visitors have expressed added interest in outdoor opportunities.
“This is something that could benefit the community in so many ways, and we are looking forward to exploring this opportunity more,” she said.
