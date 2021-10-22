WESTERLY — Two houses on separate lots that were connected by a barn could soon become disconnected following the recent action of the Zoning Board of Review.
After a lengthy application process that included giving lawyers for the applicant and neighbors in opposition to the project weeks to prepare briefs, the board voted 4-1 during its Oct. 6 meeting to approve Todd and Karyn Nordstrom's application for two dimensional side-yard variances and to tear down the house they own at 2 Spray Rock Road and to replace it with a new one.
According to Todd Nordstrom's testimony to the board, in the 1950s his wife's great aunts, who owned 112 Noyes Neck Road, decided to build the house that now stands at 2 Spray Rock Road so that their married sister could live near them in a private setting. The aunts subdivided their land on Noyes Neck Road, created a new lot on Spray Rock, where they built a new house for their sister, and connected the structures with a barn. Nordstrom described the house at 112 Noyes Neck Road as one of the original Weekapaug homes.
More recently, Nordstrom said, he and his wife took full possession of 2 Spray Rock Road after a period of partial ownership through inheritance by the couple. A quit claim deed included with the Nordstroms' application indicates the couple paid $206,250 for the property, but Todd Nordstrom, an investment banker with JPMorgan Chase & Co., testified during the board's hearing that he paid $1 million.
Nordstrom said he and his wife plan to raze the house to separate it from the barn, which he said is a source of rodents that create a health problem for his family. He also said the property at 112 Noyes Neck Road is being sold, meaning it will likely be owned by a non-family member in the future.
Attorneys Gerald Petros, Steve MacGillivray, and Robert I. Stolzman represented neighbors, in separate legal efforts, who opposed the Nordstroms' application. The opponents own property at 112 Noyes Neck Road, 5 Shawmut Ave., and 75 Meadow Ave.
The lawyers for the neighboring property owners raised several points, including whether the Nordstroms were permitted, under the town's zoning regulations, to build anew, whether their plans constitute improper intensification of a non-conforming use, whether a smaller house than the one that is planned could be built, and whether the size of the planned house is appropriate for the size of the lot. Attorney Kelly Fracassa represented the Nordstroms.
The board's lawyer, Todd J. Romano, said the Nordstroms were acting within their rights. "As to the issue of whether this, with the razing of the existing home, the applicant can move forward and treat this as essentially a blank canvas, it is my opinion that yes they can," Romano said.
Board member James Torres agreed.
"Can the applicant demolish the existing property and still seek a variance to build a new structure? In my view, yes, and on this point Mr. Petros and I have a fundamental disagreement. Not to be able to do so would essentially mean the applicant is forced to remain in the existing house with no remedy to enhance the structure," Torres said.
With the requested variances, the Nordstroms should be allowed to proceed with building a new house, Torres said. "The existence of a single family non-conforming structure shouldn't restrict the applicant from using the lot for its intended use ... a single family home that complies with the regulations," Torres said.
Dawn Robinson, the board member who voted against granting the variances, said the proposed house would be situated too close to the rear property line, which would "cause problems for the neighbors and the town." She also questioned whether adequate effort went into exploring alternative designs and questioned whether a different design would be restrictively expensive.
Torres was joined by board members Larry Cioppa, Doug Brockway and Jeffrey Russo in voting in favor of granting the ordinances.
