WESTERLY — The Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition is marking one year of peaceful protests today with a special program of music, speakers, readings and dance at their usual location — downtown Westerly in front of the U.S. Post Office on High Street.
The coalition came into being when individuals who met during the weekly protests — from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday mornings — that were sparked by the killing of George Floyd decided they wanted to do even more by building on the energy of the weekly gatherings to effect change and address systemic racism in the town.
"I'm all about the bigger picture. To lift up a voice and to be in community and solidarity is great, but what do we want? What do we want to change?" said April Dinwoodie, one of the coalition's founding members and a member of its steering committee.
With questions and then answers to those types of inquiries, the coalition, which reflects the diversity of the town and the country, formed. Its members span ages, genders, races and sexual identities. They each bring unique backgrounds, talents and expertise. For instance, Dinwoodie, who grew up in Westerly, has experience in corporate communications and as a writer and speaker who shares her experience as a Black, transracial woman who was adopted. She now lives in Westerly and travels to New York, when necessary, for work.
Another coalition member, Anne Pearce, taps her personal experience working in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry by helping the coalition engage in development of objectives, goals, strategies and measures, a process used by corporations to identify goals and a road map for achieving them.
Four pillars have been established by the coalition: voting rights, education (both the school system and teaching about racism through the shared life experience of minority individuals who live in the town), fair and affordable housing, and law enforcement. After observing the local campaign leading up to the 2020 election, coalition members agreed that the group's early education work, which is ongoing, must include efforts to engage members of the Town Council and the School Committee.
The efforts to involve local leaders have included inviting the members of the Town Council and School Committee and others to attend two coalition meetings conducted virtually. A few members of both elected bodies attended as did Chief of Police Shawn Lacey. Coalition members believe that once a shared understanding of systemic racism is developed then leaders can look at school, housing, law enforcement and healthcare data and look for the existence of systemic racism in the town.
"So we really have to crawl before we walk or run. We need shared definition of language ... so we're at a very basic place now," Dinwoodie said.
Once a common language is established and data shared, Dinwoodie said town officials will be positioned to play a critical role.
"We can look at who we are as individuals and our identities and how those identities are impacting our decision making and if we are learning to be more adaptive. Then we can look at programmatic elements and systemic elements that will be able to be actionable versus just saying, 'I don't understand it, I don't think it's real.' Because when you start from that place there's no place to go," Dinwoodie said.
The coalition has asked the Town Council to establish its own committee to study issues of race, racism and anti-racism.
"I have no desire to be in a contentious relationship with anybody, but I will say that there is a big opportunity. It's a small town with big opportunity and it feels like there is an indifference or resistance minus a few who look like they are interested in taking a leadership role. These are nice people but the leaders have to go first and model," Dinwoodie said.
Kevin Lowther II, who is Black and is also a member of the coalition's steering committee, became involved after he drove by the protesters on a Sunday morning last June. Previously, he had been occasionally attending protests in Providence.
"I couldn't believe what I saw — a group of 50 protesters and a line of eight police officers. I saw so much potential for good to happen here and wanted to be involved. It meant a lot to me personally as someone who grew up here at a time when all issues of racism were brushed under the rug," Lowther said.
Lowther, a graduate of West Point and decorated combat veteran, called the killing of Floyd and the protests that followed "a transformational experience for so many to come together and say the treatment of Black and brown people by law enforcement is unacceptable."
Like other members of the coalition interviewed for this article, Lowther said much of the coalition's work involves forming and developing relationships. As an example, he noted that he applied to the Town Council and was appointed to be a member of the Planning Board within the past year. Without the protests and the coalition and preliminary conversations with members of the Town Council, Lowther said he would not have thought of trying to get involved with town government.
"Now I am a town official and our hope is to engage with the leaders of the Town Council and School Committee and law enforcement to help them understand our issues. No one in local government speaks for us. We'd like them to take steps to understand our concerns and build relationships," Lowther said.
Pearce, who has lived in the town for about 18 years, said Floyd's death is bringing about a "racial reckoning."
"We began to gather here in early June 2020, just a few weeks after he was murdered, to stand in solidarity and to show that Black lives do matter and to shout that fact, and I wanted to be witness to that," Pearce said, explaining how she became involved and later helped establish the coalition.
Pearce, who is in her 50s, said she senses the current discussion of race and systemic racism in the U.S. will persist and remain a discussion point despite efforts to quiet the dialogue.
"I think there is a wider acceptance that systemic racism exists in this country. Through education, we are hoping Westerly can help. Wouldn't it be wonderful if Westerly could be an example and we could lift each other up," Pearce said.
Here is a schedule for today's protests: 10:45 a.m., Celebrating One Year of Peaceful Protests — Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition Steering Committee; 11:15 a.m., music performance by Jason Jarvis, a local musician; 11:30 a.m., a reading of "Juneteenth for Mazie" by Floyd Cooper read by Madeline Labriola, Byron Dunn and Maurice Dunn; 11:45 a.m., music performance by Frank Pendola, Aliyah and Aniyah; noon, dance performance by Blooming into Greatness, a youth organization from Norwich; 12:10 p.m., an inspiring word from activist and community leader Kevin Booker Jr.
For more information about the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, send an email to westerlyarc@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/westerlyarc or website at linktr.ee/westerlyarc.
