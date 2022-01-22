WESTERLY — Jillian Lauren, an artist and COVID-19 long hauler, stood in the middle of the Westerly train station one afternoon last week surrounded by a group of colorful, famous women.
A bubbly, 25-year-old Cranston native, Lauren has painted dozens of large, glittery, acrylic, pop portraits of famous women — women like Marilyn Monroe, Ann Margaret, Elizabeth Taylor and Dorothy Dandridge — many of which are now on display at the Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, which is located inside the train station.
The gallery's January artist of the month, Lauren said her portraits — which feature women who deserve to be remembered and celebrated for their contributions to popular culture, she said — change color depending on where the viewer stands.
"If you stand here," she said as she picked up her portrait of Marilyn Monroe and moved to a corner of the gallery where natural light flowed in through a window, "you can see the pink flowers change to purple."
She creates each portrait using a combination of acrylic paint, pearlized mediums and a "special process."
"It's a layering technique that causes the colors to change," Lauren explained. "I use 19 different layers of paint."
It's also a technique that Lauren is in the process of patenting, which is the reason that she talks about it cautiously and the reason she is working on a law degree while she continues to work on her art, she explained.
Just as it has been an interesting journey learning about the iconic women she paints, it's been an interesting journey learning how one goes about protecting one's original ideas. Becoming an attorney who specializes in property rights will come in handy.
While the law degree may take some time, she knows she'll get there, slowly but surely — just the way she's been recovering from COVID-19.
Lauren, who was infected early on in the pandemic, said she's been left with some permanent disabilities: shaky hands and a condition called "postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome," or "POTS," which causes a rapid increase in her heartbeat and rapid breathing.
Lauren, who has been experimenting with her artistry since she was introduced to painting in elementary school, has also been experimenting with novel ways to deal with the COVID side effects.
To help steady her hands while she paints, she uses two rubber bands on her right hand, "one on the palm area and one around my wrist," she said.
As for her technique, she said cheerfully, it all began with her youngest sister, Alexis.
"She was playing with my makeup," Lauren said with a laugh. "My electric blue eye shadow."
The eye shadow fell in the sink, got stuck in the drain and then turned hard, she said. It was while watching the makeup turn different colors as she tried to extricate it from the drain that her technique began to take shape.
Actually, Lauren said, she's been painting since before she was in elementary school.
"In preschool, I had an art teacher, Jean, who assigned this cool caveman project where we each had to make a cave drawing," Lauren said in her artists' statement for Ohanga, a Cranston-based shop for Rhode Island artists. "It was the first time I experimented with charcoal and chalk. The ability to be loose, free, and expressive with the project marked the beginning of my lifelong love for art."
Watching cartoons and reading comic books — especially Marvel comics — also contributed to her early inspiration, she said.
"It always amazed me to see how artists could express emotions through paintings and drawings," Lauren said.
Then there was the time she went to Waterfire with her mother and was awed by a Lite-Brite exhibition. That sparked her imagination too, as did watching Adam Lambert on TV and realizing "that it's OK to be different."
Lauren, who has also been accepted as an "Artist Professional" at the prestigious Providence Art Club, has had shows "up and down the eastern seaboard" at galleries in New York and Boston, at the Del’s headquarters in Cranston, and at the Wickford Art Gallery. She also painted several buoys for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's lobster pot tree in Stonington Borough.
Lauren gives credit to several family members who have encouraged her creativity: her mother, Janice Lepre, and her uncle, Rhode Island cartoonist Frankie Galasso. Galasso, who drew cartoons for many newspapers around the state, is known locally for creating a Westerly-themed painting for the town's 350th-anniversary celebration.
She also credits some of her growth as an artist to the community she’s found in Westerly, especially at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, which has allowed her to "grow her network within the field," she said.
"The purpose of the cooperative is that each artist fulfills a certain duty within the gallery," Lauren told the Independent newspaper last fall. "For me it’s the website, other people do the hangings committees, and so forth.
“So when someone goes to buy a piece from one of our artists," she added, "it’s really supporting the community and supporting a new generation of artists."
Arlene Piacquadio of Westerly, who serves as the gallery president, said she recognized Lauren's uniqueness and talent from the first time they met.
Piacquadio said although she interviews every new member applicant who expresses an interest in joining the gallery, the meetings are typically brief.
Her interview with Lauren lasted two hours.
"Her story was compelling in that she had some struggles that enforced her determination to become an artist," Piacquadio said in an email. "Her passion and talent as well as her desire to be part of our art community was a strong reason to jury her work.
"Since our gallery is a cooperative, membership is more than being a good artist," she added. "We also always look for young and upcoming artists so they can be seen and advance their careers."
Since Lauren has been a member, Piacquadio said, "she has been our web master and has propelled us in a very positive way."
