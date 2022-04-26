WESTERLY — State police, rather than local police, investigated the complaint that led to the eventual criminal indictment of Robert Ritacco, chairman of the Democratic Town Committee and a former member of both the Town Council and Zoning Board of Review. The decision to have the state agency handle the case followed a request made by the alleged victim, her lawyer, and her family, Town Manager Shawn Lacey said.
A statewide grand jury returned two counts of first degree sexual assault against Ritacco on Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County Superior Court in Wakefield on May 23 and has not responded to requests for comment.
Lacey, who served as police chief until late February, said the request made on behalf of the victim indicated she and those close to her were concerned about "politics" and "connections." Ritacco has been chairman of the Democratic Town Committee since 1999. He served as chairman of the Zoning Board of Review for six years and as a member of the board for about 14 years. He has served on several other municipal boards and civic organizations, and his family owns Ritacco's Market on Oak Street.
While he believes his former department's officers were fully capable of investigating the victim's complaint fairly and completely, Lacey said, during a telephone interview on Monday night, the department granted the victim's request to have state police handle the case. Local police did not receive a complaint immediately following the alleged incident, Lacey said.
Ritacco is accused, in the indictment, of performing two sexual acts against the woman on May 29, 2021, the start of Memorial Day, while she was physically helpless. First degree sexual assault carries a prison sentence of not less than 10 years and up to imprisonment for life.
Ritacco informed members of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee and the Rhode Island Association of Democratic City and Town Chairs, for which he serves as treasurer, that he planned to take a "leave of absence" from his duties with both organizations a few hours after the indictment was announced on Monday.
State Police have not responded to messages left since Monday.
