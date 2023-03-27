WESTERLY — Residents who live near the Westerly Airport say they’re fearful that the Rhode Island Airport Corporation plans a repeat of a 2005 “clear-cutting” of trees in their neighborhoods in the name of flying safety.
That was their message to the Town Council March 20 when RIAC representatives paid the council a visit to brief members on operations at Westerly Airport.
The residents worry the work will lead to more frequent flights, plus more noise and light generated by larger and louder planes.
Some said they’d received a letter from RIAC about its plans to acquire “avigation easements,” or areas of land or airspace that contain trees or other objects that could block a pilot’s clear view of part of a runway, creating a hazard.
Hatsy Moore said 44 residents received a letter Feb. 27 from RIAC concerning the potential easements.
“Residents are not obligated to turn over their properties in return for an avigation easement,” Moore said. She also said RIAC has failed so far to provide a final report of an assessment by engineering firm Stantec Consulting Services Inc. on proposals to mitigate obstructions around Westerly Airport.
One of the proposals reportedly would affect 250 acres of vegetation, including 29 wetland acres. It would involve RIAC acquiring 162 personal property easements. Another option would involve a partial clearing of 21 acres of trees and acquisition of 44 easements.
Councilor Joy Cordio asked how residents could start receiving notices that their trees would be cut if Stantec hasn’t released its final report.
“We all saw the study,” Cordio said. “Where is the final report? That’s something we should see, the community should see.”
There’s a long history of tensions between the agency that operates the state’s six airports and local residents who live beneath the flight paths of planes that come and go at Westerly.
“History shows they are really after the 162 easements,” said Moore, who was part of a 2016 lawsuit arguing the state Department of Transportation illegally used eminent domain powers to take airspace easements in an attempt to clear trees from residential properties. A Superior Court judge ruled in the DOT’s favor in 2021.
Representatives of RIAC argue the work is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration in order for aircraft to land and depart safely at airports. A state law in effect since 1999 also requires local municipalities to maintain airport overlay zoning that limits the heights of structures and obstructions near runways.
The obstruction removal involves all five of the state’s general aviation airports and is part of RIAC’s 10-year, $100 million Strategic Business Plan published in January 2022.
“We are simply doing what federal law compels us to do, and that’s to ensure airports remain safe,” RIAC spokesman John Goodman said. He also countered claims from residents that RIAC would “grub” vegetation down to the bare dirt.
In some ways the issue is not complex, RIAC Chief Legal Counsel and Chief of Staff Brittany Morgan said.
“Growing trees are a primary concern for all airports, and Westerly is no exception,” Morgan said.
As it has in the past, RIAC pointed to a fatal 2003 plane crash at the Westerly airport. The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the incident developed in part because of “obscured visibility of the traffic pattern from the air and ground by trees located at the departure end of the runway.”
With unresolved litigation and trees continuing to grow, RIAC has had to shorten the usable runway, Morgan said. That restricts the size of aircraft that can operate there, she said.
“As long as the trees continue to grow there might need to be further displacement of that runway,” she said.
RIAC also has had to return about $90,000 in federal funds to the FAA because of the inability to remove obstructions at Westerly, she added.
The issue of trees growing into airspace is not unique to Westerly.
“The federal government has a process by which they will compensate an individual property owner for that airspace easement,” Goodman said. It can amount to tens of thousands of dollars, he said, and often includes replacement vegetation that will not grow into the airspace.
“The federal government and RIAC just want to make sure everything blends in nicely,” he said.
The tree-cutting work around the airport in 2005 has left residents still bitter.
Sally and Chris Lawlor moved to a custom-built home on Donross Drive in 2000, abutting the golf course in Winnapaug Hills. The neighborhood had covenants that protected trees on the residential lots, Sally Lawlor said.
The airport wasn’t visible from the dense surrounding forest, and the only aircraft they saw were propeller planes flying high over the trees.
“In 2004-05, RIAC sent us a letter stating they were taking trees on the two building lots next to us,” she said. The agency offered the couple $110,000 for the trees and the easement, she said. They turned the offer down.
“Because an easement stays with your property forever,” she said. “We also realized RIAC wanted to clear-cut all the trees on Donross Drive if we sold our trees. We didn’t.”
She said that RIAC not only cut trees, they “grubbed” the land, leaving just dirt and stumps, she said, providing photos.
Afterward, the cleared land created a wind tunnel that produced dangerous crosswinds, pilots reportedly told the couple. Residents shoveled dirt from the bare ground off of their porches. Without the tree barrier, flashing runway lights at all hours of the night drove neighbors to sell their homes.
“Only two original owners still live on Donross Drive or Links Passage,” since the 2005 work, she said.
Former resident Anthony Palozzolo said his brother’s home on Cone Street has 10 old-growth red oaks. The trees grow to 60 or 70 feet and then stop.
“These trees have not grown taller in decades,” he said.
The airport’s approach zone for runway 14 cuts across about a quarter of his brother’s lot. Palozzolo studied RIAC’s proposals as well as current town GIS maps of the area and compared them.
“Suddenly, my brother’s entire lot is within the approach zone,” he said. “I think it clear that what’s going on here is an expansion of the approach zone.”
He urged the town to see whether Stantec’s new plan complies with zoning regulations.
“If not, that may be a zoning violation, we may need to put the brakes on this,” he said.
The FAA-directed process to certify clear runway ends involves environmental studies and easement acquisitions, followed by design and permitting before actual work.
Westerly and Newport airports are in what’s called Phase 2, meaning their clear approach certifications would not take place until May 2026, according to RIAC. Phase 1 work involves Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and Block Island and North Central state airports.
RIAC has held a series of online “Town Hall" Zoom meetings, the most recent on Jan. 18. Plans are to hold another at noon April 19, when comments from the public will be allowed.
“We realize municipalities and residents aren’t expected to be experts in federal, state and local regulations related to airports,” Goodman said.
