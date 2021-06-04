WOOD RIVER JCT. — After a senior year filled with compounding abnormalities, the prospect of a somewhat normal end to the school year for the Chariho Class of 2021 is promising, thanks to loosening pandemic restrictions and the effort of school administrators.
This year's Chariho High School graduates will walk across the stage on the football field in an in-person graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. on June 11. The ceremony is traditionally held at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center.
Even though the ceremony is closed to the general public this year, graduates can invite up to four guests and the ceremony will be livestreamed.
Chariho High School Principal Craig MacKenzie said walking across the graduation stage is a critical part of the ceremony for graduates.
“I think there's a rite of passage that comes with graduation,” MacKenzie said. “Graduation represents a fresh start. There's an element of hope and satisfaction that comes with the experience.”
Graduates will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas, but they will not be allowed to shake hands with administrators. The event’s seating arrangement will be pre-arranged, and guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health will be followed.
“We understand that this is a very special time for families,” MacKenzie said. “We're doing everything that we can to balance risk mitigation with people enjoying the experience to the fullest extent possible.”
The last time a graduation ceremony was held on the Chariho campus was in 2002, the year many of the 2021 graduates were born.
Before they graduate, seniors will also have their prom at the Nordic Lodge in Charlestown and will participate in a car parade on the Chariho campus, a tradition that started with last year’s graduating class.
Last year, pandemic restrictions halted all plans for a traditional graduation ceremony. The graduating class did, however, celebrate the occasion with a pre-produced video ceremony and a car parade. In the parade, Chariho faculty and staff cheered on graduates as they waved from their cars.
This year’s graduation ceremony is expected to have approximately 1,300 in-person attendees, which is a four-fold increase from the attendance recorded at two outside award ceremonies that were held last month.
The ceremony will mark the last Chariho graduation for Mackenzie, who announced in April that he will leave the district at the end of June. MacKenzie said he’s proud of this graduating class’s patience and resilience.
“What I want for all the students — not just the seniors — is a satisfying closure to the end of a really, really challenging year and a half of schooling," he said.
