By Dale P. Faulkner
Sun staff writer
WESTERLY — The actuarial firm hired by the town to monitor the police pension fund is recommending two changes as part of a routine three-year review that is required by state law.
The firm, Nyhart Actuary & Employee Benefit, discussed the review with the Town Council during a workshop on Monday. Elizabeth Wiley, an actuary with the firm, noted the report recommends implementation of the corridor rule to reduce potential volatility of pension expenses. The rule requires the disclosure of any actuarial gain or loss that exceeds 10% of the greater of the pension benefit obligation or the market value of the plan's assets, and allows such actuarial gains or losses to be amortized over time. If the actuarial gain or loss is less than 10% and therefore inside the corridor, it is not reported, according to the Investopedia website.
The corridor rule is widely used as a protective measure and should not affect costs or the value of the fund, Wiley said.
"It would have no impact and, in general, doesn't come into play a lot," she said.
The company also recommended the fund's assumed withdrawal rate be reduced to 0%. The withdrawal rate, which is also known as the termination rate, refers to the frequency that employees on the pension plan leave their jobs with the Police Department prior to retirement age. Public pension funds commonly employ an assumed withdrawal rate of 0% based on just a small number of employees leaving their jobs prior to retirement. Of the 408 employees active in the plan during the last 10 years, Wiley said, just seven left their positions prior to retirement age.
"It's safe to assume that most will stay until retirement," Wiley said.
The fund's assumed rate of return on invested assets of 7% is within Nyhart's recommended range of 6.5-7%. The rate of return has the greatest impact on pension liabilities, according to the report.
"We agree that is a reasonable interest rate," Wiley said.
The assumed rate of return is low compared to rates used by other Rhode Island municipalities that Nyhart works for and communities that publicly share their rates, Wiley said.
"Your 7% assumption is at the bottom of 11 other plans. Compared to your peers, you're definitely within a reasonable range," Wiley said.
Councilor Philip Overton, who works as a financial adviser, challenged Nyhart's recommendations noting the fund has posted a 6.5% rate of return for most of the previous 10 years. He also noted that the firm's probability analysis posits a 5.71% rate of return rather than the current 7% assumed rate of return.
"The challenge is if we drop the assumed rate of return … we're going to have to cough up an additional $1 million to fund it properly, but if you are assuming rates and not getting them, you are under funding," Overton said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel said the town has been "prudent" in how it manages the pension fund. An increase such as the one discussed by Overton would put a significant strain on the annual municipal budget and could force the town over the 4% tax increase cap imposed by state law, Duhamel said.
Council President Sharon Ahern said the council would take the report and its recommendations under advisement.
Westerly Police Officer Anthony Alicchio, president of the police union, said union members are comfortable with the fund's performance.
"As far as we've been told and based on everything that been discussed with us, it looks like we are good and it's well funded," Alicchio said Friday.
