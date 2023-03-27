Students at both Westerly and Chariho high schools were placed under lockdowns on Monday morning and police in each community responded after the districts were among several in Rhode Island to receive calls reporting an “active shooter.”
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella and Richmond police officers each said that there were never any dangers or legitimate threats at either of the high schools. Local response was complicated by an exponential rise in calls to dispatchers when initial reports of a possible active shooter were shared to an online social media forum.
Rhode Island State Police confirmed that detectives are investigating after similar reports in at least three other school districts, including high schools in Narragansett and Newport. Westerly was the first district to receive a call, which came in at 8:47 a.m., and the lockdown was lifted by 9:30 a.m. once it was determined to be false.
Stonington High School was also put under a "shelter-in-place" order until the threat was lifted.
“We do not know the motivation behind the call just yet, and it remains under investigation through the Rhode Island Fusion Center,” Gingerella said. “Make no mistake about it, this is an act of domestic terrorism and we are treating it very seriously.”
State police confirmed that the calls began in the Westerly area before impacting other schools in South County. Shortly after Westerly’s response, Richmond Police Chief Elwood Johnson Jr. said Charlestown police received a call regarding an “active shooter” incident at Chariho High School.
Richmond Police Lt. John Arnold was already at the school for a previously scheduled meeting with administrators and staff and was able to quickly establish that the report was a hoax. It also gave police across the state a reason to believe the calls were a hoax and to be prepared for additional reports.
“We were lucky enough to have (the Richmond Police Department) with us this morning for a scheduled meeting with myself and the high school principal,” Chariho Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said. “During our meeting the police received word that there was a call being made throughout South County which was believed to be a hoax. All schools in Chariho were placed into secure status, which limits operations while we enact our security protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff.”
Picard and Westerly Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said that both districts used emergency response safety protocols as they always would, even when a call is suspected to be a hoax. Garceau said although there was no apparent threat, district policy is to make the safety of both students and staff the top priority at all times.
Westerly and Chariho middle and elementary schools had also gone into lockdown as a result of safety protocols, officials confirmed.
"Our planning and training all comes into play and this morning's incident demonstrated once again that our students and staff are a community of thinkers who quickly sought out their best options for keeping themselves and each other safe," Garceau said.
"It is unfortunate that hoax telephone calls or threats are someone's idea of fun. That we cannot explain," he continued.
For districts in the region, the “active shooter” report marked the second serious incident involving threats of extreme violence during the current school year. Schools in Westerly, Stonington and Groton were all impacted in October when they were among nearly a dozen districts to receive a call.
The October calls were believed to be related to a hoax designed to disrupt Connecticut law enforcement agencies as officers across the state prepared for the funeral of two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty.
Gingerella said while the schools and officers both did a great job of assuring the safety of students, the biggest challenges to Monday’s hoax call was the response of parents and residents, as well as a Facebook page dedicated to emergency response that shared inaccurate information before police had a chance to verify.
“The worst part about today’s response were inaccurate reports of two people shot, which were false but were shared to social media and led to many calls for our dispatchers,” Gingerella said. “In these situations, we need the community to have faith that we are responding and we will do our jobs.”
Gingerella said first responders spend considerable time training for these responses and, even in situations where no dangers are perceived, officers must first verify the safety of those present before fully investigating.
He said the district would not change this policy, which is designed to always put safety first, and urged residents to allow the response to take place before demanding answers. On Monday morning, Westerly police had debated whether to release a reverse call to residents regarding the incident. Dispatchers received such a large influx of calls due to the online talk that it negatively affected the ability to put out such a message.
As with any previous calls, Gingerella said the town and surrounding communities will review all aspects of the response and make changes, if necessary, to improve upon efforts if the town should face future incidents.
“Safety is always our top concern, and as with any incident, we will look at what worked and what didn’t so we can improve. It will be no different here,” he said.
