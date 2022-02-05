WESTERLY — If she had her way, Frances Medina would walk up to every table and ask diners how they were enjoying their meals.
Medina is the head chef at Surf Cantina, Westerly's new Mexican fusion restaurant, which opened on Canal Street in December and where pasta dishes and fish and chips are served alongside tacos and warm, made-to-order corn tortillas.
"I love watching people enjoy the food I've prepared," said Medina, who ran the kitchen at Rio Salado in Mystic before joining Daniel Van Kruiningen and Kenneth Fontaine in their latest culinary adventure. "It's my passion."
Van Kruiningen and Fontaine are no strangers to the regional restaurant scene. Van Kruiningen, who ran Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Mystic for a number of ears, also opened a number of spots at Mohegan Sun. Fontaine owns the Norwich Bowling & Entertainment Center.
In 2016, the friends combined their professional backgrounds with their love of food and drink and opened Chapter One Food & Drink in Mystic. In 2018, they opened their second restaurant in Guilford, on the Guilford Green. Surf Cantina is their latest collaboration.
"It's a hybrid restaurant, a neighborhood eatery with a real coastal vibe," said Operations Manager Justin Cerro of Stonington, who has overseen the opening of the restaurant that is located in a building with a storied past.
Once the home of the legendary China Village, the space was also occupied by 84 on Canal and before that Señor Flacos.
"We opened up the side of the building and put in big bar windows," Cerro said. "We gave the space what it deserves."
In nice weather, he said, the clear garage doors will roll up and be "open to the outdoors."
As far as opening another Mexican restaurant downtown, when Wendy Carr’s popular Amigos Taqueria Y Tequila is just few doors away, Cerro said Surf Cantina is a different sort of restaurant.
"Sure, we have tacos and tequila," he said. "But if I wanted traditional Mexican food, I’d be the first one to walk right down the street to Amigos.
"We are more global … or new American. Street food. A cantina."
Medina, who lives in Ledyard with her wife Sara and their 9-year-old daughter, Avery, said she's created a sort of "Mexican fusion menu" for the restaurant.
"It's a Baja style," she added. "We have great burgers, too, and salads, in addition to tacos."
Medina said she wanted to "give a nod" to Westerly and Westerly traditions so she worked hard to create a novel local dish.
Her soupy soup, a chowder loaded with locally made soupy, clams, grilled corn and cream, has become a signature dish, she said.
"I knew I wanted to have a chowder on the menu," she said, "but I knew I wanted it to be different."
While the soupy soup may be tasty and popular, Medina said it's her octopus and chorizo that has become the most popular item on the menu.
"I was surprised," Medina said about the creation that includes crispy octopus, chorizo, white sweet potato and cashew salsa macha. "I can't keep it in the restaurant.
"I knew octopus would be popular," she added with a laugh, "but I didn't realize how popular."
Medina said she prepares the dish by poaching the octopus in red wine then rolling it in gluten-free bread crumbs before it gets fried.
"We have a lot of gluten-free items," she said, "and a lot of vegetarian options, too."
Medina, who was born and raised in New York, said she inherited her love of people, food and cooking from her mother, a love she seems to be passing along to her daughter.
"She's obsessed with baking," Medina said, "but she doesn't like to measure.
"I keep telling her, 'Avery, when you're whipping up a dish, it's one thing," Medina said with a chuckle. "But when you're baking, you have to measure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.