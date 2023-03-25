STONINGTON — Local coffee-lovers probably know Tim Lebling, the man who's been serving up delicious cups of joe to his customers at farmers markets and other locations over the last several years under the Wakin' Up Waggin' banner.
And they probably know that Tim makes a mean cup of coffee. What they may not know, however, is the true story behind the name of Lebling's coffee business and why "Wakin' Up Waggin'" has become what his wife, Erika, calls, "Tim's own personal motto."
That's slowly changing now that Erika has written and self-published "Wakin' Up Waggin'," the tell-all "Tale Behind the Tail," a "true-ish" book about Tim, his beloved dog Max and the reason Wakin' Up Waggin' exists.
"I always knew I wanted to write a story about Max ... from the moment I heard about him," Erika said one recent afternoon as she sat inside the living room of the Leblings' Pawcatuck home where she and Tim live with their two children, Jude, 8, and Aurora, 6. "Then, the more I thought about it, the more I realized it should be a children's book. It needed to be a children's book."
When the Leblings first met (in Alaska in 2012 while helping rehabilitate a stranded baby beluga whale), Tim had three dogs, but it was Max, the dog who inspired Tim to "wake up wagging his own tail" every morning that captured Erika's heart.
Max, explained Erika, was "a real-life mutt who chose Tim to be his best friend."
Max was such an upbeat, lovable pooch that even in his final days — even when his "dark face turned white," when he had lost most of his thick coat, and his vision and hearing had deteriorated — he woke up every morning wagging his tail.
"Tim took this as inspiration for how he wanted to start his days," she explained. "Wakin' Up Waggin' has been our family motto ever since ... and of course, the name of the coffee business."
A year ago, on April 1, 2022, Erika decided the time had come to write the story of Max. She also decided she wanted to keep her project a secret so she could surprise her husband.
"Tim always comes up with the best surprises," she said. "I decided it was my turn to surprise him. ... I sat down to write it, but I didn't tell Tim. And I managed to keep my secret for nine long months."
The story, she said, although a fictional tale, is most certainly based on "a very real friendship between a man and his dog."
"When I first sat down to write, it came out as a rhyme," said Erika, the donor relations manager for the Westerly Land Trust. "It was so much fun to write, I memorized it and recited it out loud on my way to work each day."
Erika said the book is also a book about gratitude, and includes a page for readers to list the things that make them feel grateful. It asks the question, "What tickles your tale?" at the top of a page with plenty of lines to write out a gratitude list.
"I also used a spread sheet to keep track," she said with a laugh. "I always joke about my love of spread sheets and then I got to use them for my book."
She also found an illustrator, her own Aunt Jenni.
Jennifer Krentz, a Chicago-based illustrator, agreed to illustrate the book, which, Erika said, was sort of a "full-circle moment."
"My aunt's dog, Toby, a golden retriever, was the first dog I fell in love with," Erika said. "It was a joy to collaborate with her."
Then came the various drafts and all the publishing research, she said.
"I did loads and loads of research," she said, "about bleed lines and formatting and self publishing."
Several months into the project, she decided she needed to try out her rhymes and concepts on some young readers, so she took a big risk.
"I decided to tell my kids," she said. "So, I read it aloud to them and made them promise not to spill the beans.
"Watching them mouth the story along as I read will always be one of my greatest memories, second only to the look on Tim's face when I was finished."
Last Thanksgiving eve, with her extended family gathered around, Erika finally told her husband she had written the book, and "better yet, I got to read the story out loud to my whole family who was gathered at our house for the holiday."
"It was truly amazing," said Tim. "I was shocked. The Leblings don't keep secrets very well. ... She always said that one day she wanted to write the story of Max, and she did."
And, he said, "she's done it so elegantly and masterfully. I am humbled and so proud, proud of all the work she's put into it.
"It's like the gift that keeps on giving," said Tim, noting that the message of the book: "An attitude of gratitude can be told over and over again."
Plus, he added, he's getting wonderful feedback about "Wakin' Up Waggin'" from customers who have bought the book.
"Just the other day someone said they sent a copy to the Cayman Islands," he said. "It makes a great gift."
Tim said since so many people have wonderful dog stories, the book encourages people to share their own stories about their dogs.
Erika said one of the pleasures of reading the book aloud to children — she's been on a mini book tour and has read to students at Deans Mill School ("where our kiddos go"), West Vine Street School, the Stonington COMO and Richmond Elementary School — is listening to the youngsters share their own dog tales.
"It is just such a joy," she said.
"When I wrote this book, school visits weren’t even on my radar," Erika wrote on her Facebook page soon after she read at West Vine Street School in February, "and yet they’ve been one of the best unintended consequences. It is just such a treat to share Max’s story again and again."
Tim always had plenty of copies available at farmers markets, Erika said, and "Wakin' Up Waggin'" is also for sale at the book's website, https://wakinupwaggin.bigcartel.com/.
Tim said he's not sure he can keep it a secret, but he'd love for the next surprise in the Lebling family to be for his wife.
"I'd like to build her a writing shed," Tim said. "Who knows?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.