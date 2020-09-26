MYSTIC — With travel and other restrictions still in place across the state in response to COVID-19, the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation has decided to cancel its 17th annual Mystic Irish Parade.
The parade had been rescheduled from March 22 to Oct. 25. The decision to postpone, then cancel, the annual parade was made out of an abundance of caution.
The Mystic Irish Parade Foundation will hold a raffle on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Harp and Hound, 4 Pearl St., with a grand prize trip for two to Ireland. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased in advance of the drawing at Irish Eyes in Olde Mistick Village, Harp and Hound, Pizzeta, Friar Tucks, Chapter One Food and Drink, The Whaler's Inn, Angie's Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge in Mystic and from Ryan's Pub in Groton.
“We are sorry to say we’re going to have to cancel the October parade," said Neil Ryan, vice president of the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation. "We had hoped for the best; however, the reality of the situation dictates the unfortunate cancellation.
"The parade board will be working hard to focus on our 2021 parade. Alexis Ann will still preside as Grand Marshal, and all businesses that signed up as sponsors will be automatically signed up for the 2021 parade.”
All 2020 applicants will receive an email in January to apply for the 2021 parade. The annual parade, which had never been postponed or canceled before, typically has more than 2,000 participants and is enjoyed by more than 30,000 spectators, taking its dedicated supporters more than a year to plan.
For more information, visit mysticirishparade.org and or facebook.com/Mysticirishparade.
— Sun staff
