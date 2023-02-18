WESTERLY — As her students, co-workers, friends, family and Instagram followers at "eat.playluxe" can joyfully attest, Lauren Sposato broke a fashion record last week.
It was the day after Valentine's Day, and Sposato — the director and head teacher at Westerly's Central Nursery School — had achieved her goal: she had worn a different dress every day for the 100 days since school started in September. It was her way of honoring Barbara Higgins, one of the founders of the nursery school.
"I do love dresses," a smiling Sposato said as the small children in her care paired off for playtime. "And it's a nice way to pay tribute to Barbara."
Higgins, who worked at the school from 1970 through 2004 and lives in Pawcatuck, is a Central Nursery School legend.
Known for her stylish wardrobe, it is said that Higgins wore a dress to work every day she taught at the nursery school, which has been a Westerly institution for more than half a century.
"We call it the Barbara Higgins dress challenge," said Tia Burgess, Sposato's co-worker at the nursery school. "Lauren has always looked up to her ... [and was impressed by the fact] that she wore a dress to work every day until she retired."
"I do look up to her and aspire to be like her," Sposato said with a broad smile. "She is so sweet and humble, and in all the photos of her, she is smiling and wearing a dress.
"She's just so cute," she added. "I love her."
Sposato, the married mother of two sons, Luca, 15 and Rocco, 13, said many of the parents of her students attended the nursery school themselves, and ask after Higgins who retired in 2004.
"They'll say things like, 'I came here when I was little and I have such fond memories of her,'" Sposato said. "I only hope I can be remembered in the same way."
Higgins, one of the original teachers at the school, joined Karen Skelton, Linda Tompkin, Kay Perrone and Marilyn Gardner in October of 1970 to teach the first 13 children enrolled in the first class at Central Baptist Nursery School for three morning sessions each week.
"We loved our job, especially working with the children and each other. We truly had lots of fun," Higgins told The Sun in a 2010 interview. "The rewards were many, especially watching the children progress and mature throughout the school year."
Sposato, 42, a native New Yorker, is an Iona College graduate. She received a master's degree from Mercy College, and began her local teaching career subbing in Westerly Public Schools.
When there was an opening 13 years ago at Central Baptist — when the school was directed by Laura Beverly — she was hired to work alongside Rebecca Turano and Joan Pagliuso.
"I love it," said Sposato, who was dressed smartly in a blue-and-white dress. "I believe I am here to stay."
Sposato, who is married to Westerly native Rocky Sposato, a sales manager at Valenti Toyota, said the dress challenge began as a fun way to begin the new school year, especially after all the confusion and interruptions caused by the pandemic.
Sposato kept track of her outfits by posting selfies on her Instagram page along with memes with sayings like, "Life is too short, love and wear Pretty Clothes," and "I hope something beautiful happens to you today."
At first, she said, she wasn't sure how many days she'd keep the streak going, but she consulted her best friends who encouraged her to see how long she could continue.
When she neared the 50 dress mark, she asked her Instagram followers to weigh in.
At Christmastime, she said, she wore many holiday-themed dresses, which her small students noticed and enjoyed. On the days before Valentine's Day, she found dresses with hearts to wear.
One day, Sposato recounted with a chuckle, a mother of one of her nursery schoolers put on a dress and her daughter gave her approval.
"Her daughter said, 'Mommy, you look like Miss Lauren,'" Sposato said.
As much as she loves dresses, she loves searching for them, too.
"I love shopping," she said with a laugh, "and I love shopping locally."
Sposato said she mostly frequents Woodees Boutique in downtown Westerly, Loving Life Boutique in downtown Pawcatuck, shops like Rochelle's in Watch Hill and local consignment shops, like Deja Vu, to find her dresses, along with some online outlets.
"I can’t say enough good things about her in general," said Burgess, noting that "it's a nice story to tell [what] with all the bad going on in the world. ... I think she deserves recognition for all the hard work she puts in here. Hard work with a fun dress twist."
"I don't know how I can stop now," Sposato said with a laugh. "It's been fun, and who knows, maybe I'll spark some other people's brains."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.