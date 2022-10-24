WESTERLY — There may be a number of familiar names and faces on the ballot for Westerly Town Council this year, but with term limits playing a key role in limiting the ballot to just one incumbent during the coming election, there will be a change in leadership come November.
Westerly voters will be tasked with determining whether to award the only Republican seeking office, incumbent Philip Overton, with another term. Overton will be met by a group of challengers that includes four Democrats and five unaffiliated candidates hoping to claim one of the seven available seats on the town’s top board.
The Democrat slate of Joy L. Cordio, Kevin J. Lowther II, Edward P. Morrone and Mary E. Scialabba represents a mix of former politicians and current volunteers, with three of the four representing committee members in town who are running for town council for the first time.
Unaffiliated candidate William J. Aiello is seeking a return following a two-year hiatus and will be joined by other unaffiliated hopefuls, including second-time candidate Dylan J. LaPietra, council gadfly Robert L. Lombardo, first-time hopeful Mark Melvan and longtime news professional Mark Sullivan.
William J. Aiello
A retired U.S. Air Force veteran and former councilman who served two consecutive terms between 2016 and 2020, Aiello is hoping to find his way back to the council after stepping aside due to the town’s term limits. He has also been a longtime volunteer in both Westerly and Chariho public schools, has worked with the Department of Defense and has extensive emergency management and various certifications across the security industry.
It was during his two years away that Aiello said he was able to view the meetings from an outside perspective, and he said it motivated him to seek a new term and to be sure to arrive with an open mind.
“Being off the town council these past two years, after being the first local elected official to be term-limited, has given me fresh perspective,” he said. “If elected, I will serve the entire township; treat people with dignity and respect; read, research and listen to the public; conduct council business openly and transparently; appreciate public participation; study applicable laws and regulations; and ensure fair processes and representation for all.”
In the coming term, Aiello said the town will need to focus on a number of priorities, including improving local infrastructure — from buildings and grounds to sidewalks, water and sewer systems — in order to avoid falling behind and leaving future taxpayers with an expensive bill, and to improve opportunities and proper development in the community. He said the council must focus on improving recreational and educational opportunities to help improve quality of life for residents.
Joy L. Cordio
A digital marketing specialist with extensive experience volunteering around the community, Cordio is a newcomer to the council race but has been involved in various community organizations since 2005. The 57-year-old has started a task force of volunteers to create housing for homeless families in Westerly, and she has served on the town’s Plastic Reduction Committee and the Neighbor Day Committee.
A Westerly resident for the past 26 years, she is the mother of three successful adult daughters and chose to raise them in Westerly because of the opportunity that the community has provided. Cordio said she chose to run because she believes that she could provide strong leadership, bring a fresh perspective and hopefully encourage others to get involved in local politics in the future.
“We all have the right to run for any office yet most people discount themselves as eligible candidates,” Cordio said “Without fresh new faces serving on the town's boards, committees and as elected officials, the town of Westerly will be stagnant. I hope to inspire a new generation of public servants through example.”
If elected, Cordio said she hopes to focus on a variety of issues that coincide with community needs, including addressing affordable housing, moving to use of more renewable resources, providing proper coastal access and enhancing government transparency. Of these, she said she would make finding viable long-term housing solutions one of the top goals.
“My greatest hope in serving as a Westerly town councilor is to educate people on the different types of affordable housing and bring that housing to this town,” Cordio said. “We have a housing crisis that is affecting our economic development and quality of life for young and old.”
Dylan J. LaPietra
A 1993 graduate of Westerly High School, LaPietra was raised in town as a fourth-generation Westerly resident and studied accounting at Bryant College. He then returned to Westerly and established his own business in 2010, LaPietra Tax Group, which specializes in tax preparation services as well as financial consultations on estate planning, accounting and retirement.
LaPietra was unsuccessful in his first bid for Westerly Town Council in 2020, but said that with added focus on development and infrastructure needs in the community in recent years, he believes that he has the background to make a positive difference for the town.
“Protecting our town from overdevelopment is a primary concern of mine. Our infrastructure has limitations. When those limitations are strained by development beyond those design limits, our environment and quality of life suffers,” he said.
He said understanding challenges and supporting thoughtful development will be key components to helping Westerly maintain its welcoming, small town feel. He noted that the town will also face coming challenges, including addressing a sewage treatment plant that is not compliant with current environmental standards, and noted that over the summer the town faced its first significant water ban in decades.
“I believe that the people of Westerly have a right to transparency in the decisions that impact them and deserve this from their town council,” he said. “I am running on the commitment of thorough analysis and transparency in our decision making. My desire is to ensure that Westerly retains the fundamental qualities of the town I grew up in.”
Robert L. Lombardo
For years, Robert Lombardo had been a fixture at Westerly Town Council meetings, speaking from the podium numerous times as the local resident and attorney sought to keep the town honest and above reproach. Now in a surprise return to the public spotlight, Lombardo is hoping to put on a hat as a town council member and do his part to serve Westerly.
“Since coming back to Westerly, I have been asked by several people to consider running for office,” Lobardo said last week. “With rights come responsibilities, and I felt the timing was right and the pieces were in place for me to be able to provide a community service and make a difference.”
Criticism of Lombardo, known for his role as a council watchdog, and alleged threats of arrest led the Rhode Island ACLU to send correspondence to the town council in both 2016 and 2017 with concerns over violations of first amendment rights. A lot has changed since that time, Lombardo said, and he believes a calm, more calculated effort by the council to listen in the expiring term paired with “new, competent” leadership in Town Manager Shawn Lacey and Police Chief Paul Gingerella have the town ready to build for the future.
If elected, Lombardo said his only goal would be to provide a strong voice for the general public while being part of an efficient, transparent government that is always putting the community’s best interest first.
“For the past decade, the town has suffered through some embarrassingly incompetent and/or dishonest town councilors, town managers and town solicitors,” Lombardo said. “The current town council has begun to turn things around with the appointment of Shawn Lacey as town manager. It is a refreshing change to wholeheartedly support the decisions of a Westerly town manager. The future looks bright but the town still needs a watchdog.”
Kevin J. Lowther II
For Kevin J. Lowther III, better known by some for his musical alias “Big Lux,” growing up in Westerly meant having a world class education that helped him find success not only as a musician, but as a West Point graduate and an engineer officer with the U.S. Army. Lowther hopes that by serving, he will be able to assure similar opportunities for future generations.
“My advocacy work on the School Committee and my seat on the Westerly Planning Board gave me a window into the process of local government,” he said. “I built relationships with town leadership, and that led to endorsement from the town Democratic Committee and the Westerly Teachers Association.”
Over the past few years, Lowther said, he had found himself getting more involved to try to set an example and give back, and it led him to take a stand on a number of political issues. Cost of living in the region has skyrocketed, national politics bled into local discussions and he said many in the community felt disenfranchised by the current political system and did not believe there was a place for them at the table.
He said that, if elected, he hopes to make sure everyone has a voice in the process, and that more should be done to help alleviate growing inflationary impact on local residents. He said affordability and sustainability will need to be key components in long-term development and he hopes to use his time on the Westerly Planning Board to help him make informed decisions for the town.
“I also support equity initiatives,” he said. “Equity means ensuring equal beach access for all; equity means ensuring we have enough mental health resources; equity means ensuring each child gets a world class education. And yes, equity also means ensuring differing perspectives are heard in our increasingly diverse community.”
Mark S. Melvan
Over the past several years, Melvan said he and other residents have felt like their voices have been stifled. They’ve had an opportunity to speak before the council, Melvan said, but many comments have fallen on deaf ears.
If elected, Melvan said one of his top priorities as a newcomer would be to break down barriers and make sure that government remains transparent, that business is conducted in public sessions, and that everyone is part of the conversation. In short, he said last week, he is calling for a return to accountability.
“I feel too many decisions are made behind closed doors and during executive sessions that leave out appointed boards and commissions' recommendations and resident voices,” he said. “It is not fair, and it is not right.”
Melvan said he was encouraged to run by his wife, Ayana, who has political connections throughout the state. Born and raised in Westerly, the 47-year-old works for Stop & Shop and is currently a volunteer with Christ Church, Mystic Aquarium and the Mushroom Club. He said that, if elected, he would remain focused on a variety of quality-of-life issues, including improving affordable housing, ensuring shoreline access and expanding recreational opportunities.
“All of these things are important to my neighbors and people who live, work and own businesses here,” he said. “I am committed to working on the best quality of life for all residents of Westerly.”
Edward P. Morrone
A longtime public servant who has served on both the state and local level politically, Morrone is seeking a return to the council after stepping away in 2018 following a term as president. A retired Superior Court clerk and administrator, Morrone is a 1968 Westerly High graduate and 1972 graduate of the University of Rhode Island, where he received a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in speech communications.
Morrone served as a state representative from 1980 through 1984, and as a state senator from 1988 to 1992. He is a board member and past president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce; a board member for the URI Alumni Association; president of the URI Theta Chi Fraternity Alumni Association; director of the Westerly Lions Club; a board member with the Alzheimer’s Association of Rhode Island; and has volunteered for a number of other local volunteer organizations. Morrone was awarded the Citizen of Year Award by the chamber of commerce in 1995.
Morrone said that, if elected, he hopes to increase appropriate affordable housing stock and seek to find partnerships that could help provide better opportunities for families to live and work in the community.
“Affordable housing is a critical issue that will not be easily solved. The solution will require a committed public/private partnership,” he said. “The next town council should make affordable housing a top priority. Federal and state funds are currently available and must be sought without delay.”
In the coming term, Morrone said he also hopes to address several other important issues, including addressing addiction and overdoses, which have skyrocketed across the state. He said any solution would require a stronger partnership between the town and the healthcare industry. He said if elected, he would be committed to bringing additional addiction recovery services, mental health counseling and clinical support services to Westerly.
Philip M. Overton
The 62-year-old Overton is the only incumbent council member on the ballot in 2022. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served for four years, Overton is seeking his second consecutive term and fourth overall on the council. A professional financial planner, Overton obtained the chartered life underwriter and chartered financial consultant professional designations from the American College, earned the certified financial planner professional designation from the College for Financial Planning and earned an associate degree in business administration from Mohegan Community College.
Overton said he has always served the community because he felt he was in a position to give back to a town that has served as a welcoming home for him and his wife of 33 years, Faye Barbone. He said he hopes to draw on his strong leadership skills, to maintain his record of professional ethics, and to use his experience in finance to provide a stable, maintainable budget plan for the community.
“My top issue would be keeping taxes low and affordable, while at the same time providing the level and quality of public services that our citizens have come to expect. With the economy as is, protecting the taxpayers from undue financial risk is a priority,” Overton said.
The town is also facing a number of infrastructure and development projects in the near future, and Overton said, if reelected, he would also place priority on protecting against overdevelopment that can tax resources; supporting police, fire and first responders; and protecting the local environment and rural nature of the community.
“This means being very diligent in the study of both the finances and needs of the town, and that’s a skill set I believe I can use to help the residents of Westerly,” he said.
Mary E. Scialabba
Five years ago, Mary Scialabba had her whole life turned upside down when she was struck by an uninsured motorist and injured. Although not at fault, it was an experience that wore on her both mentally and physically, she said, while simultaneously forcing her to expend her financial resources to make ends meet.
Following her experience, the 57-year-old Westerly resident said last week that she is running for office to be a voice for others and to address problems with healthcare, including a lack of sufficient local mental health services.
“It was a life-changing event that taught me a valuable lesson. The healthcare and support services systems are broken, and so many are lost in the confusing maze of hopelessness and despair,” she said. “I want to be an advocate for those people, to continue the work I am already doing on the town’s highest board.
Retired from her career where she spent years working in the financial sector after receiving an MBA in finance, Scialabba is no stranger to government. She is a member of the Economic Development Committee, the Greater North End Community Association and the Rhode Island Parity Initiative, a project of the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island. She has served on the School Committee's Health and Wellness Subcommittee and the Joint Committee on Plastics Utilization and Commerce. She has also helped start a neighborhood watch group in the North End with three other condominium complexes, with the goal of keeping everyone well informed.
“My decisions as a town councilor will be based upon principles including fairness, integrity and respect. I intend to listen to everyone and to be accessible to help solve problems and point people in the right direction.”
Mark J. Sullivan
For 15 years, Sullivan has monitored the town council and decisions from a career standpoint while serving as former news director for WBLQ. The 63-year-old with a long history in Westerly as an eighth-generation resident said he hopes to draw on that knowledge and hit the ground running if elected to the council this fall.
Serving on the council is something he had always considered, but Sullivan said after slowing to recover from surgery earlier this year, he realized now was the time to get involved. If elected, the longtime resident and experienced world traveler who has worked at news organizations around the country, including San Francisco and Nashville, said he would focus on making sure he and other council members are prepared and informed so they can get down to business.
“One thing that has stood out to me, while some members of the council are doing their best, there are still others who are in it for themselves, not the people. They come to meetings unprepared, and it is costing the community,” he said. “This isn’t a game; it is real life. Decisions have consequences and we need people who know how things work.”
Sullivan said that, if he were to earn a term, he would be focused on making sure common-sense solutions are devised that will benefit the most people. He said he would also look into whether the town should move to a mayor and would focus on ways to make that happen. He said although he appreciates the volunteer and public service aspect of politics, Westerly has grown too big and needs someone “who knows the ropes” to lead the way.
“With a mayor, there is one central person who is responsible and who must answer for the decisions made,” he said. “That is what would most benefit our community now and into the future.”
