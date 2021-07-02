Stonington High School Class of 2021 senior Lucas Huesman, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Stonington High. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
Lucas Huesman

STONINGTON — Stonington's Lucas Huesman placed in three events at the USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championship in Clay County, Florida, in June.

Huesman finished 17th in the 117.6K (73 miles) road race in a time of 2:42:14 on June 25. He was just three seconds behind the winning time of 2:42:11.

Huesman finished 21st in the 60-minute criterium race on Sunday with a time of 1:02, just nine seconds behind the winning time of 1:01:51

Huesman finished 34th in the 20K (12.4 miles) individual time trial in 26:45:28 on June 24.

— Keith Kimberlin

