PROVIDENCE — The Providence Performing Arts Center will kick off the first Cool Summer Nights concert series with special guests Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and Rhode Island's own John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band.
The concert marks the the first live, in-person concert that the performing arts center has presented since the live entertainment industry shut down on March 12, 2020.
John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band began their career in 1972 and played regularly in Misquamicut and Narragansett. They achieved mainstream success in the 1980s with the “Eddie and the Cruisers” motion picture soundtrack. The hit single “On The Dark Side” held the number one position on the Billboard Rock charts and the MTV video charts for five consecutive weeks. The album sold over 3 million copies and was certified triple platinum by the RIAA. The fictional band they portrayed in the film "Eddie and the Cruisers" was ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the "25 Greatest Movie Rock Bands." In 2012, John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band were inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes have flourished over the past 30 years with their exuberant and distinctive “Jersey Shore” sound and have released more than 30 albums, including “Hearts of Stone,” which was named by Rolling Stone as one of the top 100 albums of the '70s and '80s. The band emerged from the New Jersey shore scene in 1974, and though they carried over a significant influence (and some key personnel) from Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, the Jukes evolved as more of a R&B horn band in the Memphis Stax Records tradition. Organized by singer John Lyon, guitarist/songwriter Steve Van Zandt (who left for the E Street Band in 1975, but continued to produce, manage, and write songs for the Jukes), and Richie Rosenberg, the band is well known for their high-energy shows and no-holds-barred songs, including “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “Havin’ a Party,” “The Fever,” “Talk to Me,” “Trapped Again,” and “This Time It’s For Real.”
“We are thrilled that after sixteen months, live music is returning to PPAC,” said J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, the arts center's president and CEO Singleton. “All of our seats for the Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band concert will be $25 each; this is an affordable way to go out, have fun, and listen to live music with your family and friends! We can’t wait to have people back in the theater this August.”
Tickets are on sale now with reserved seating sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be purchased at the box office on 220 Weybosset St., in downtown Providence, online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401-421-2787.
