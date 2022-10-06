WESTERLY — The queen bee will be buzzing through Westerly this month, sharing her music as she flies.
Christine Ohlman — known as the "queen of blue-eyed rock n’ soul" for her legendary voice and stage presence, and as the "The Beehive Queen" for her towering blond hairdo — will take to The Knick stage twice this month.
On Sunday, she'll headline "Women’s Voices 5," a performance showcase designed to raise funds for the rock 'n roll camp for girls at the Institute for the Musical Arts. On Oct. 30, she'll return to perform as an inductee in the New England Music Hall of Fame when the organization holds its annual induction ceremony at The Knick, which is also being inducted for its "rich cultural history ... as a historical landmark," as is Westerly's storied metal band, Matthias Steele.
The Sunday concert will also feature performances by Rebel Montez, Cliff Goodwin, Lorne Entress and Michael Colbath, Someone You Can XRay, Kala Farnham & Co. and Lee Ann Lovelace.
Ohlman has long been a supporter of the girls' programs at the camp, which is located in Goshen, Mass., and offers voice and instrument classes for teenage girls, along with workshops on album production, recording techniques, composition of music and lyrics, concert bookings, music promotion and entertainment law.
She is also a longtime supporter of other women in music, as her lineup can attest.
The event, which runs from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., is what Ohlman describes as "a great day of music for a great cause."
The queen, who grew up loving equally "the sweetness of a Memphis horn line and the raunch of an electric guitar riff, whether played by Muddy Waters, Keith Richards, or Pop Staples," teased her blonde hair into a beehive in honor of Ronnie Spector and never looked back, picking up a guitar and forging a career as a songwriter in the process.
The longtime vocalist with the Saturday Night Live Band, Ohlman's latest CD, "The Deep End," was honored on five national Top 10 lists and features special guests/duet partners Ian Hunter, Dion DiMucci and Marshall Crenshaw, plus Levon Helm, G.E. Smith, Andy York, Eric “Roscoe” Ambel, Catherine Russell and Big Al Anderson.
Ohlman was inducted into the National Blues Hall of Fame of American Heritage International in 2017, appears on "A Tribute To Howlin’ Wolf" with Taj Mahal and Lucinda Williams, on Charlie Musselwhite’s "One Night in America" with Marty Stuart, and sings the theme song for NBC’s "30 Rock."
Ohlman is famous for telling her audiences, “I’ve come here tonight to set your souls on fire."
