WESTERLY — After a pandemic-related 23-month hiatus, the sounds of the season will once again fill Westerly’s historic George Kent Performance Hall beginning this Saturday at 6 p.m. when the community is invited to join the Chorus of Westerly for the annual "'Messiah' and Christmas Carol Sing."
Chorus Music Director Andrew Howell will lead an inclusive and interactive experience with an informal open sing-along of Part I of G.F. Handel’s "Messiah" and the singing of popular Christmas carols.
The program will feature soloists Veronica Kushner (soprano), Brad Kleyla (tenor), and Nicholas Hallar (bass). A quintet of strings will join pianist Patrice Newman and showcases Alexey Shabalin (violin and concertmaster), Laura Gulley (violin), Susan Culpo (viola), Dan Harp (cello), and Eliot Porter (bass). The concert is roughly an hour in length and is open to anyone interested in participating as a singer or audience member. Light refreshments will be served.
Composed in 1741, Handel’s "Messiah" has become one of the world’s most well-known and performed musical works. The English oratorio has also become increasingly popular during the holiday season, inspiring community sing-along events, known as Messiah Sings or Messiah Sing-Ins, along with frequent full performances.
The weekend before Christmas, the Chorus will present two performances of their popular holiday favorite, Christmas Pops. Conducted by Andrew Howell, the 180 voices of the Chorus of Westerly will be joined by the Pops Festival Orchestra and other special guests for a performance featuring new and traditional holiday music.
“Christmas Pops is a joy for us to present each year, but this year is extra special” said Executive Director Ryan Saunders. “We are thrilled to welcome back the community to Kent Hall and join us in celebration this holiday season.”
First presented in 1981 as a counterpart to the inaugural Summer Pops concert, Christmas Pops has turned into one of the region's most popular and beloved holiday events, when Kent Hall is transformed into a winter wonderland complete with festive decor and lights for a family-friendly evening of holiday cheer, Saunders said in a statement.
This year’s Christmas Pops will feature both new and traditional holiday favorites including "Sleigh Ride," "O Come, All ye Faithful," a premiere performance of a special arrangement of "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" by New York composer and Westerly native John Tafone, and a shadow performance by Flock Theatre during John Rutter’s "Gloria," he added. Audience members can also expect a special appearance by Santa Claus during the program.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
