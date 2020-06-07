WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High finished second in the Credit Unions Spirit Challenge social media virtual contest Friday.
The Chargers finished with 44.2% of the 2,016 votes cast. North Providence finished first with 55.8%.
The event was presented by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League and the Credit Unions of Rhode Island.
All 56 high schools in the RIIL were organized into a bracket similar to the one used for the NCAA basketball tournaments. Voting took place in each matchup on Twitter and the school with the most votes advanced.
Chariho opened the tournament defeating Westerly with 60.9% of the 637 votes cast. Westerly finished with 31.9%.
Chariho then edged East Greenwich, 50.9% to 49.1%. A total of 562 votes were cast.
Chariho followed that with a win against North Kingstown receiving 52.3% of the votes cast. North Kingstown finished with 47.7%.
In the quarterfinals, Chariho downed Pilgrim receiving 57.3% of the 830 votes cast. Pilgrim had 42.7%.
In the semifinals, Chariho edged Bay View Academy. The Chargers received 51.2% of the votes cast and Bay View had 48.8%. A total of 1,286 votes were cast.
With spring sports canceled, organizers said the event was design to help students and fans engage and support their schools.
— Keith Kimberlin
