WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho boys tennis coach Dan Hansen expected a big season, returning several key members from a RIIL Division III state runner-up team in 2022.
But the Chariho boys tennis team even exceeded his ambitious expectations, rolling to the 2023 Division III championship in a breeze. The Chargers went 14-0, dropping just a handful of sets along the way to defeating St. Raphael's, 4-2, in the final.
"This was what I expected but it we did it in more dominant fashion than I imagined," said Hansen, who took a 3-8 team in his first season of 2021 to the top of Division III. "It was easier than I expected. Our top three singles players were the best in the division. Our doubles teams were strong as well."
True to their court dominance, the Chargers dominated the divisional all-star balloting. Juniors Christian Resinger and Jack Loring were named All-Division III first team. The doubles team of senior Zach Lerner and junior Ryan Edenbach also made first team.
Resinger was 8-3 while playing at No. 1 singles.
"He was consistent from baseline to baseline and is a smart player," Hansen said. "He was very steady with a good offensive game, battling the opponents' top players."
Loring was 9-2 at No. 2 singles for Chariho.
"He was similar to Christian in that he was steady but relied a little more on a defensive style of play," Hansen said. "He excelled in keeping the ball in play."
The doubles team of Lerner and Edenbach completed an undefeated season for the second straight year.
"They communicated well and used their height to put the ball away at the net," Hansen said.
Chariho's No. 3 singles player Philip Abbey, who had an undefeated record, and No. 4 Josh Bolek were named to the Division III second team.
"Philip was talented enough to be No. 1 on most teams," Hansen said. "Josh had an unconventional style of play but did what was necessary to return the ball back. He clinched the championship match with his win, which will be a lasting memory."
Seniors Jack Grissom and Nick Fiesthamel, the No. 2 doubles team, made Division III second team.
With most players returning from a title team, Chariho expects to rise to Division II next year.
"The players are ready for it," Hansen said. "If we came back to Division III we'd be more dominant than we were rolling to 14-0 this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.