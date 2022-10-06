WESTERLY — He's been drawing crowds and praise since he began his U.S. tour last week in Georgia and now the legendary Billy Bragg — the British musician and activist known for his left-leaning politics — is on tap to play at the United Theatre.
"Late night for me, but what a joyous and inspiring show," tweeted Sam Bagenstos, general counsel for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, following Bragg's show at Washington, D.C.'s Lincoln Theatre last Friday. "The solidarity of song indeed. A PSA: If you get a chance to see him when he comes to your town, do it!"
Bragg's new album, "The Million Things That Never Happened," he writes on his website, "isn’t about the pandemic per se, but the highs and lows of what we’ve been through provide the backdrop for the album, as they have done for all our lives over these past two years.
"It was always my intention to record a new album in 2021," he writes. "I’d planned to spend most of 2020 on the road, where I could crank out ideas for new songs in soundchecks and maybe even try a few in the live set. Things didn’t quite work out that way, of course.
"In the past, it has been purely personal issues that have kept me off the road and I’ve sought to come to terms with those events by writing songs that draw the listener’s attention to my individual experience," he continues. "The manner in which this pandemic has unfolded is something we’ve never faced before – a universal experience that has impinged on all of our lives.
"When the first lockdown was declared, I filled the space left by cancelled tours with clips and playlists that made me feel connected to my audience," he goes on. "When hopes of a return to normal were thwarted by the second lockdown in late 2020, I struggled to find the motivation that had driven my response to the first.
"Looking for something to focus on, I booked some studio time with Romeo Stodart and Dave Izumi and began pulling songs together for a new album," he says. "Twice the dates we booked had to be postponed due to pandemic restrictions, but Romeo and Dave carried on working, creating backing tracks based on the demos I’d sent them.
"When we were finally able to get together in April this year, they presented me with a different way of making songs, something I found highly engaging after the loss of momentum brought on by the lockdowns," he says.
"As a mid-century modern geezer, I’m aware that my notions of personal relationships were formed almost fifty years ago, likewise my politics," Bragg continues. "To cling to that and imagine that you’ve nothing to learn from younger generations, you’re in danger of becoming a dinosaur. Kids have got new priorities and new ideas. Thatcher’s dead. The world has moved on. I’m trying to respond to the things I’m hearing now, rather than reminding folk of ‘the good old days’."
New Musical Express praised Bragg's new album, writing "In an age of division, ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’ is a gentle embrace of what unites us all … a mellow and empathetic antidote to the chaos and confusion of modern life.”
South Africa-born, Berlin-based songstress Alice Phoebe Lou will open for Bragg, whose appearance is presented by Westerly Sound.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
