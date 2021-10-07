WESTERLY — Christine "Beehive Queen" Ohlman and Rebel Montez will be joined by the CarLeans, Kala Farnham & Co and the Midnight Anthem when they return to the Knickerbocker Music Center Sunday for "Women's Voices 4," a concert and performance showcase to benefit the Institute for the Musical Arts' Rock And Roll Camp for Girls.
The Rock and Roll Camp, located in Goshen, Mass., offers voice and instrument classes for teenage girls, along with workshops on album production, recording techniques, composition of music and lyrics, concert bookings, music promotion and entertainment law.
Ohlman, who will headline the fourth year of the concert series, is known as "the queen of blue-eyed rock 'n’ soul." She grew up loving equally "the sweetness of a Memphis horn line and the raunch of an electric guitar riff, whether played by Muddy Waters, Keith Richards, or Pop Staples," so she teased her blonde hair into a beehive in honor of Ronnie Spector and never looked back.
She picked up a guitar and forged a career as a songwriter in the process. She’s the current longtime vocalist with the Saturday Night Live Band (SNL40’s anniversary post-show concert also featured her star turn onstage with Jimmy Fallon, Elvis Costello and the B-52s).
In 2017, she was inducted into the National Blues Hall of Fame of American Heritage International. She also appears on "A Tribute To Howlin’ Wolf," (with Taj Mahal and Lucinda Williams) and Charlie Musselwhite’s "One Night In America," with Marty Stuart, sings the theme song for NBC’s "30 Rock," and worked on a musical with the late Cy Coleman, who compared her sense of timing to that of Peggy Lee.
Ohlman, no stranger to the Knick, tours relentlessly, torching clubs up and down the Eastern Seaboard with her band Rebel Montez (Michael Colbath-bass; Cliff Goodwin-guitar; Larry Donahue-drums).
“I’ve come here tonight to set your souls on fire,” she’ll tell an audience. And she will.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
