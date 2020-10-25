WARWICK — The Westerly National 8-9 team finished second in the District 3 fall baseball tournament losing to Warwick Continental/American, 6-5, on Saturday.
Noah Bitgood, Jeffrey Sojokowski and Brayden Bagley combined to strike out 10 batters. Gavin Schwab, Landon Bishop, Jeffrey Sojokowski, Jacob Macera, Andrew Kitchen and Ty Contino each a hit.
