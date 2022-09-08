PAWTUCKET — The Rhode Island-based Aurea Ensemble — a performance ensemble engaged in a joyous pursuit to investigate and invigorate the harmony of music and the spoken word — will present its first concert of the season Monday at an immersive performance of music and poetry at the Pawtucket Arts Festival.
Called "Eating Poetry," the title refers to two poems in the program that span eight centuries. One is by the 13th-century Persian poet Rumi, and the other is by the late Mark Strand, a contemporary American poet.
"It also symbolizes the absolute essentialness of art, from ancient times and distant cultures to the present, and their great overarching connections," according to Ruth Davis in a release from the organization.
"This project has been full of new discoveries for Aurea," Davis said.
Opening with the words of Enheduanna, a 23rd-century BC Sumerian high priestess and the earliest known poet in the world, "the performance threads seamlessly through time and space, communing through the ages," Davis added.
"The concert will also celebrate the chamber music of Rebecca Clarke, José Elizondo, and Ernst von Dohnanyi, with soaring harmonica improvisations of Chris Turner and readings from Pawtucket’s own Nigel Gore," Davis said.
Based in Rhode Island and founded more than 15 years ago, this eclectic chamber ensemble explores the relationship between music and the spoken word. The group takes its name from Catena Aurea Homeri, or the Golden Chain of Homer, a symbol of 18th-century esoteric alchemy — the combining of disparate elements into a divine new element.
"This is the very definition of every Aurea event: a new kind of artistic experience is created out of the group’s strong framework of classical, folk and contemporary music performed together with eloquent poetry, journals and prose," said Davis.
Members of the ensemble include violist Consuelo Sherba; Alexey Shabalin, violin; Emmanuel Feldman, cello; Chris Turner, harmonica; and Nigel Gore, spoken word.
"Eating Poetry" will be performed at the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, 175 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket. Admission is free.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
