PROVIDENCE — Noted Rhode Island actor Rose Weaver returns to Trinity Rep after a 20-year hiatus to play the role of Aunt Ester in August Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean" — the first installment of Wilson's 10-play "American Century Cycle" — which opened Wednesday night.
Weaver last appeared on stage at Trinity in 2001's production of "The Piano Lesson," another Wilson play in the "American Century Cycle," along with "Gem of the Ocean" co-star Ricardo Pitts-Wiley. She also played Billie Holiday in "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grille" in 1994, one of Trinity Rep's longest-running shows.
For "Gem of the Ocean," Weaver becomes 285-year-old Ester Tyler, keeper and transmitter of African American history and cleanser of souls. The year is 1904, and in Pittsburgh, slavery's shadow still looms large at the dawn of the new century. Solace, however, can be found at the home of Aunt Ester, who is also a spiritual advisor and former slave and is living with her protégé, Black Mary (played by Liz Morgan), and gatekeeper Eli (played by Dereks Thomas).
Late one night, a man named Citizen Barlow (Christopher Lindsay) begs to see Aunt Ester for guidance. Barlow, a new arrival to Pittsburgh’s Hill District, needs Aunt Ester to help him with the guilt he feels for a crime he committed. In order to make peace with the crime, Citizen must take the legendary slave ship, Gem of the Ocean, to a place only known in myth — the City of Bones. Through his ancestors he learns who he is and tries to lead others toward freedom after a tragic fire and misguided thoughts about slavery.
Resident company member Jude Sandy directs the play (he directed Wilson's "Radio Golf" in 2020), which includes Pitts-Wiley as Solly Two-Kings (a former Underground Railroad conductor who is courting Aunt Ester) and Joe Wilson Jr. (fresh from his extraordinary directorial debut of "Octoroon" at the Gamm Theatre) as Caesar, the constable and Black Mary’s brother.
Taavon Gamble is assistant director for "Gem of the Ocean"; yaTande Whitney V. Hunter is movement and ritual director; Michael Évora is music director; Michael McGarty is set designer; LeVonne Lindsay is costume designer; Normand Beauregard is fight choreographer; Alec E. Ferrell is stage manager; and Amanda Kosack the assistant stage manager.
