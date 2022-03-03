JEREMIAH GRAHAM, Chariho, Boys Basketball, Junior; Graham scored 38 points and had 16 rebounds in two Chargers games. Graham was a combined 11 for 11 from the free-throw line. He is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds a game this season.

SYDNEY HAIK, Westerly, Girls Basketball, Sophomore; Haik scored 12 points (with three 3-pointers) in a playoff loss to West Warwick. Haik is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists per game for the Bulldogs.

KYLE KESSLER, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Sophomore; Kessler scored 31 points and had 13 rebounds as the Lions split two games. Kessler is averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Lions.

SAM MONTALTO, Stonington, Boys Basketball, Senior; Montalo scored 24 points and had 18 rebounds in a pair of Stonington wins. Montalto is averaging 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season for the Bears.

