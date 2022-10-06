WESTERLY — Each October, the elected and associate artists of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly come together to display works that reflect the diversity of the group's membership along with the diversity and beauty of the season.
The gallery's annual "All-Members Exhibit" promises to present "the perfect opportunity to view the colors of fall and the bounties of the artists’ rich harvests, portrayed in landscapes, abstracts, photography, street scenes and three-dimensional art of all kinds," according to artist Karen Piazza.
Some of the artists exhibiting include Piazza, Linda Peduzzi, Dan Hasson, Nancy Gardner, Helen Roy and Linda King.
Gallery visitors will discover a unique selection of paintings, pottery, glasswork, works in wood, fiber art and more, Piazza noted, "with work from associates as well as elected members, the juxtaposition of so many significantly different artists and approaches makes October’s show one not to be missed."
Later in the month — Oct. 17 and 24 — artist Patricia Cheyne will give a workshop on slow-stitching, the art of hand sewing, using old and new materials to patch, appliqué and mend. Participants will create cloth samplers that can be made into table mats, personal tool bags, or patches. All artists from beginner to experienced are welcome.
Fees are $80 for members, $110 for non-members. For more information and to register, contact Patricia at cheynepatricia@gmail.com.
– Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.