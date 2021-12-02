WESTERLY — As the days shorten and the world draws into winter darkness, Westerly and Pawcatuck will be awash with light and merriment during the annual Westerly/Pawcatuck Holiday Stroll and Luminaria next Wednesday, predicted artist Madeline Beaudry recently in a press release from the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly.
With that in mind, she said, the gallery will join other organizations and merchants by "lighting up the night" with the "December Opening Gala: Deck the Walls/Holiday Show" on a special Wednesday opening night. The show features the work of Patty Nunes, Anna Shaw, Mimi Huszer Fagnant, Kol Naylor, Jillian Kelshaw, Rosemary Webber, Melissa Verdier, Karen Piazza and Beaudry.
Revelers are invited to follow the luminaria to the gallery, where they can find "delicious appetizers, delightful drinks, stimulating company, and of course, beautiful works of art," she said.
"This year, gallery visitors are invited to enjoy their favorite libation in a hand-painted glass specially crafted by gallery artist elves and on sale for the holidays," she said.
The gallery will continue its tradition of "encouraging artistic expression in children," Beaudry said, by collecting art supplies on behalf of the Jonnycake Center for their gift giving program.
"Paint, pencils, brushes, paper, anything that can be used to stimulate the creative muse in a child is welcome," she said.
The show runs through Dec. 23.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.