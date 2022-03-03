WESTERLY — Both the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly and the United Theatre will be offering in-person art classes in the upcoming months.
At the cooperative gallery, Patricia Cheyne will offer her mixed-media expertise to students in a new, two-day workshop called "Slow Stitching" on March 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The class, said Cheyne, "is a new way to celebrate the traditional art of hand-stitching." Inspired by other "slow" movements such as the slow-eating movement, "this kind of needlework allows us to slow down and enjoy the process of stitching, whether you want to make a finished product or not," she added in a statement.
Appropriate for anyone from the beginner to the experienced, the class is for stitchers interested in creating a finished product. Students will learn different skills, enabling them to make wall hangings, personal tool bags, small purses, mending patches or help them add fabric to their own artwork.
Cheyne has an extensive art career and has shown her work nationally and internationally. Her art mirrors the influence of growing up in New England, where she developed a love of nature that is reflected in her work. A professor emeritus at Pacific University in Oregon, where she taught drawing, design, print-making and paper-making, creating artist books and art history for more than 20 years, she has taught art to students of all ages.
The classes will be held at the gallery and are open to members and non-members. Tuition is $80 for members and $110 for nonmembers. Contact Cheyne for more information at cheynepatricia@gmail.com.
Classes will also be held in April ("Mark Making & Collage" and "Artist Books"), May (an outdoor class, called "Print-making with linoleum and water based ink), June (two sessions of Paper-making using pulp created with cotton, recycled paper and plant materials) and July and August when children's classes will be added for summer months.
Member artist Christine Reilly, whose "collage works involve manipulating textures, layers and intersections to form new conversations," will join Cheyne as an instructor for some of the classes. More information is available by calling 401-596-2221 or visiting www.westerlyarts.com.
At the United, master print-maker and art educator Donna Frustere will teach a class in book-making on March 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. A master teaching artist and former president of the Canton Artist Guild, Frustere believes that traditional, cultural and environmental influences create one’s art and give life meaning.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
