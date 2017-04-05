Boucher named vice president of lending at Westerly Community Credit Union

WESTERLY — Westerly Community Credit Union has announced that Robert J. Boucher has joined its staff as vice president of lending. He is responsible for overseeing all mortgage, business, indirect, and retail lending, and is chairman of the credit union’s four-member credit committee. Boucher comes to WCCU with over 31 years in the banking industry, most recently as chief lending officer with Jax Federal Credit Union, Jacksonville, Fla.

Boucher holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tulane University and earned his certified chief executive designation after graduating from the Madison, Wis.-based Credit Union Executives Society CEO Institute. He volunteers as president of the 8th Regiment Connecticut Volunteer Infantry, Company A Inc., a Civil War re-enactment group. Boucher and his wife, Melissa, live in Groton.